The Costco Dairy Item That Shoppers Say Make The Membership Worth It

While plenty of perks come with a Costco membership, many shoppers say a subtler reason justifies the $65-a-year membership dues. At $11.23 for 2½ pounds, Costco's price on Tillamook cheese makes it a dairy fanatic's dream shopping destination (though it is worth noting that specific prices may vary depending on your warehouse location).

When Food Republic rated store-bought cheddar cheese slices, Tillamook took first place thanks to the high-quality taste, creaminess, and smell found across the company's products. While worth it, the cheese is a bit on the pricier side, with Walmart selling its medium cheddar for 39 cents an ounce, Kroger for 62 cents an ounce, and Target for 55 cents an ounce. However, Costco's bulk size comes in at just 28 cents an ounce, saving you between 11 and 34 cents an ounce, or $1.76 to $5.44 a pound. One Reddit user even found 2-pound blocks on sale for $6 each, buying 17 blocks at once to satisfy their cravings.

With savings between $1.76 and $5.44 per pound, you'd need to buy between 37 and 12 pounds of cheese to recoup your membership fee. But whether you live alone and purchase a single block or have a large household that needs several, ensuring your cheese stays good long enough to eat is key to getting the most value from your purchase.