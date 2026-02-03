Aldi Customers Are Enamored With These Jarred Olives
Since becoming one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S., Aldi has enraptured customers with its low-cost, high-quality goods. Some items have even attained cult status, like its ground lamb, one of the meat department's best-kept secrets, and its sweet and crispy Benton Wafer Rolls, which come in a variety of flavors. But a new bombshell has entered the villa: Customers can't get enough of Aldi's Specially Selected Jalapeño Stuffed Olives, which feature 7 ounces of briney goodness for less than $3.
These plump olives, despite containing bits of jalapeño stuffed within, aren't exactly spicy (they really don't have much heat at all), but the pepper adds another dimension of savory flavor that has Aldi shoppers in a chokehold. One commenter on Facebook declared that they are her favorite, and she buys no fewer than six jars at a time. And over in Reddit-land, on an r/Aldi thread, one user wrote, "I'll open a jar of the jalapeño stuffed ones just to have a few, only to realize I've eaten the entire jar. Then I start drinking the brine."
Fans of these olives have reported many different ways of eating them, beyond the jar and a fork. Using them as garnish and for their brine in martinis is quite popular, while others slice them up and put them on pizza for a salty flavor boost.
More fan-favorite Aldi jarred olives
Aldi's Specially Selected-brand goods are, on the whole, quite superior, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the rest of its jarred olive selection. Customers rave over other flavors, especially the blue cheese-stuffed olives. One Redditor on the r/Aldi subreddit called them "f**king amazing, super-duper briny and salty and savory," adding that they found the blue cheese that fills them to be immensely flavorful. A commenter on a different r/Aldi thread shared that they like these olives so much that they use them on their lunch salad every single day.
Similar to the jalapeño-filled olives, the garlic-stuffed version is also a favorite among Aldi fans. In fact, these little briny gems have been described as positively addictive, with a Redditor on this r/Aldi thread calling them their "kryptonite" and a different person remarking they're obsessed with them. Another wildly popular flavor is the jalapeño jack olives, which are filled with jalapeño jack cheese, giving you a creamy counterpoint to the firmer bite of the meaty olive. This flavor is actually seasonal, typically rolling out when the end caps switch from summer items to fall charcuterie, a fact for which one Redditor on yet another r/Aldi thread devoted to the subject of jarred goods is thoroughly thankful, because they tend to overdo it when they find a product they like — and they are super obsessed with these.