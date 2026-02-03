Aldi Customers Are Enamored With These Jarred Olives

Since becoming one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S., Aldi has enraptured customers with its low-cost, high-quality goods. Some items have even attained cult status, like its ground lamb, one of the meat department's best-kept secrets, and its sweet and crispy Benton Wafer Rolls, which come in a variety of flavors. But a new bombshell has entered the villa: Customers can't get enough of Aldi's Specially Selected Jalapeño Stuffed Olives, which feature 7 ounces of briney goodness for less than $3.

These plump olives, despite containing bits of jalapeño stuffed within, aren't exactly spicy (they really don't have much heat at all), but the pepper adds another dimension of savory flavor that has Aldi shoppers in a chokehold. One commenter on Facebook declared that they are her favorite, and she buys no fewer than six jars at a time. And over in Reddit-land, on an r/Aldi thread, one user wrote, "I'll open a jar of the jalapeño stuffed ones just to have a few, only to realize I've eaten the entire jar. Then I start drinking the brine."

Fans of these olives have reported many different ways of eating them, beyond the jar and a fork. Using them as garnish and for their brine in martinis is quite popular, while others slice them up and put them on pizza for a salty flavor boost.