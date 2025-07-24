The Sweet And Crispy Aldi Treat Beloved By Reddit Users

Aldi is the no-frills supermarket chain that hails from Germany, with strong roots in the post-World War II era European economy (it even shares its history with Trader Joe's in an unexpected way). That said, while Aldi does sell the basics in pantry and refrigerated needs, all for knock-down prices, the stores actually carry quite a bit in the way of delightful treats. And one of these sweets is quite a favorite of Reddit users — it's the satisfyingly crispy Benton's Wafer Rolls.

"Anyone else obsessed with these?" the OP of an Aldi thread asked, sharing an image of the chocolate fudge flavor. Additionally, the stores carry Chocolate Hazel Nut and French Vanilla flavors on a regular basis — a 10.5-ounce tin sells for $3.85. One respondent said they can't keep them in their house because they have zero self-control where the wafer rolls are concerned. One commenter waxed poetic, "That light airy yet crispy cookie wrapped shell and the delicious chocolate center," before going on to tell the thread that they limit themselves to one can a month, mirroring other comments that characterized the tall, slim cookies as quite addictive.