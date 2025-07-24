The Sweet And Crispy Aldi Treat Beloved By Reddit Users
Aldi is the no-frills supermarket chain that hails from Germany, with strong roots in the post-World War II era European economy (it even shares its history with Trader Joe's in an unexpected way). That said, while Aldi does sell the basics in pantry and refrigerated needs, all for knock-down prices, the stores actually carry quite a bit in the way of delightful treats. And one of these sweets is quite a favorite of Reddit users — it's the satisfyingly crispy Benton's Wafer Rolls.
"Anyone else obsessed with these?" the OP of an Aldi thread asked, sharing an image of the chocolate fudge flavor. Additionally, the stores carry Chocolate Hazel Nut and French Vanilla flavors on a regular basis — a 10.5-ounce tin sells for $3.85. One respondent said they can't keep them in their house because they have zero self-control where the wafer rolls are concerned. One commenter waxed poetic, "That light airy yet crispy cookie wrapped shell and the delicious chocolate center," before going on to tell the thread that they limit themselves to one can a month, mirroring other comments that characterized the tall, slim cookies as quite addictive.
Aldi delivers more flavors throughout the year
While Aldi carries the aforementioned three flavors of the Benton's Wafer Rolls as part of its core grocery line, the supermarket chain has also "rolled out" (pun intended) a variety of flavors during the year as part of its sell-out-quickly Aldi Finds collections. In 2019, that included Crême Brulée, Tiramisu, and Chocolate Mousse flavors (which have not, apparently, been repeated since). For the fall, Aldi has a penchant for releasing two cozy flavors, including Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel, both of which are a hit on social media, and for the winter holiday season, they have sold festively packaged three-packs, featuring Chocolate, Cookies & Creme, and Chocolate Mint.
In that same Aldi thread from above, a few commenters also mentioned the wafer rolls flavors that Aldi has released at least a few years in a row for summer. "Have you tried the summer [flavors] of lemon and berry? Sooo good," one person remarked. They're referring to Lemon Meringue and Summer Berry, two flavors that are reminiscent of sun-warmed fruit. The lemon version had one commenter "thinking [they were] eating fruity pebbles," which then made them crave some milk to go along with the wafer rolls.