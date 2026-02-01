12 Trader Joe's Office Lunch Staples You Can't Miss
The truth is, after a long day, grocery shopping can feel like a chore — unless you're going to Trader Joe's, that is. Something about the chain's cheery decor and bevy of delicious offerings makes a trip feel more like a treasure hunt than just ticking off another task. The best part is that the beloved retailer has something for every occasion: Whether you're hunting for the latest TikTok-approved sheet cake or working your way through each item in the TJ's Product Hall of Fame, you're bound to find something that hits the spot. In fact, it's even brimming with office-approved options to ensure you always have a tasty lunch on hand to power through the workday.
So — what makes the perfect desk-side meal, you ask? First and foremost, it should not require too many steps. Second, it should be either shelf-stable or easy to tuck into a communal fridge or freezer without taking up too much space. Finally, it should satisfy without being too messy (no keyboard-ruining crumbs here, thank you very much). Luckily, whether you're looking for a meal that actually keeps you full until it's time to pack up or just want a quick victory treat to reward yourself for clearing your inbox, these TJ staples have you covered.
This salmon salad is full of texture and flavor
For $6.99, TJ's Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon is a great way to get a high-quality meal at a price that won't break the bank. The salad is a mix of textures — we're talking crispy fried onions, crunchy cucumbers, shredded veggies, and grilled salmon — all topped with a savory and nutty sesame miso dressing.
This beefy burrito is easy to eat on the go
Lunch doesn't always have to be a fork-and-knife affair; sometimes you just need something handheld and quick to fuel your afternoon. Enter: TJ's Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito for $4.49. It's hearty, it's portable, and it's an easy solution for a satisfying lunch on the move.
Broccoli cheddar soup is a classic rainy-day pick
For those days when you just want comfort in a bowl, TJ's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is a reliable option. For $4.99, you get 20 ounces of a creamy, cheesy base with broccoli and chopped carrots. Simply pop it into the office microwave for a bit of cozy contentment in a tub.
Overnight oats are an easy, prep-free option
For a lighter meal or satiating snack, TJ's Peanut Butter Overnight Oats cost $1.99, and make for a dependable, plant-based, ready-to-eat staple that works well when you need something protein-rich (each 5.5-ounce cup has 12 grams) without any prep time. The grocer also offers a variety of different flavors, such as vanilla and apple, though customers praise the PB version for its ultra-nutty taste.
Shawarma spices will wake up your taste buds
In the event your office isn't within walking distance to a halal cart, TJ's Chicken Shawarma Bowl for $3.99 is a solid alternative. The combo of spiced chicken, basmati rice, and pickled red onions makes for a flavorful midday break — and don't forget to top it off with some creamy garlic sauce!
Keep it classic with some egg salad
Look, there are tons of international egg salads worth sampling, but if you're looking for that classic deli flavor, a 10-ounce tub of TJ's Egg Salad costs $4.99. Eat it on its own with a spoon, pair it with some crackers, or use it to bulk up a midday meal, like a quick sandwich.
Fuel your focus with tofu spring rolls
Vegetarians, rejoice! TJ's Spring Rolls with Tofu cost $5.49, and can be kept in the office fridge for a convenient chilled meal full of veggies, firm tofu, and a cashew dipping sauce for added flavor. They're helpful if you need some quick sustenance before a meeting or to help you power through the dreaded afternoon slump.
Dig in to a colorful Korean-inspired lunch with japchae
If you're craving veggies but don't feel like gnawing your way through a salad, try picking up TJ's Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry for $3.79. The frozen meal is full of colorful favorites like spinach, bell peppers, and carrots, over a bed of chewy glass noodles. For busy folks, it just needs to be popped in the microwave for a few minutes before it's ready to enjoy.
Enjoy a taste of childhood with crustless PB&J sandwiches
Just because you're all grown up doesn't mean you can't enjoy a taste of childhood as an adult, and these Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches fit the bill. For $3.79, you'll get a box of four frozen sammies — you can simply let them thaw at your desk or in the office fridge, and then enjoy one on your own (perhaps with some sliced apples on the side) or share one with a coworker.
Mac and cheese is a decadent and gooey classic
Trader Joe's Creamy Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of different cheddars and parmesan cheeses, so folks who don't enjoy a one-note flavor profile will likely appreciate the complex kick it delivers in every bite. For $4.99, it's easily microwavable, making it a convenient staple to keep on hand for those days when you need a warm, indulgent pick-me-up between meetings.
Stay refreshed with these Korean-style cold noodles
There's nothing better than eating cold noodles in the summer, and for $4.99, TJ's Korean Style Bibim-Guksu is a refreshing way to beat the heat. This bowl offers a nice balance of sweet and tangy flavors, with just enough kick of heat from the gochujang dressing. It's an easy, low-effort lunch during a busy workday.
Swap your cafeteria tray for some chicken tikka masala
The Chicken Tikka Masala from Trader Joe's costs $4.79 and is a gluten-free option that delivers a rich tomato-based sauce and roasted chicken. Served alongside cumin-infused basmati rice, it's a great option for when you want a lunch that feels a bit more special than your average sad desk salad from the cafeteria.