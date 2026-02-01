Don't Throw Out Leftover Carrot Scraps – Make This Dessert Instead

One of our favorite facts about carrots is that from the root to the leafy green top, every part is edible. But despite this, the body — also known as the taproot — is the most used part, while other elements like the skin, leftover pulp, or ends often go to waste. But in the spirit of zero-waste cooking, you could use your scraps to make a simple vegetable broth – or, for a more exciting twist, transform them into a delicious take on an Indian classic: carrot halwa (not to be confused with halva). By chilling the halwa, which is essentially a pudding, and blending it with milk, you get a creamy, ice-cream-style version of this beloved dessert. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Priya Lakshminarayan, vegan cookbook author and recipe developer at Cookilicious.

According to Lakshminarayan, cooking down the carrot scraps is what really brings out there flavors. While the carrots still retain their earthy character, cooking them down deepens their natural sweetness and mellows the vegetal flavors. She recommended cooking in ghee (aka liquid gold), which is a clarified butter known for its richness and creaminess. "This step essentially turns them into a halwa‑style dessert base, where the natural sugars are released and the intense earthy notes mellow into warm, caramelized sweetness," she explained.

While Lakshminarayan's recipe involves grating the raw carrots, some common scraps are near-impossible to grate, such as skins or pulp. Instead, you could give them a rough chop or pulse them in a food processor before cooking to help them break down more evenly and blend smoothly into the base.