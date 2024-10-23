Ina Garten's Secret To Perfect Carrot Cake Every Time

Warmly spiced with a moist, tender crumb and a rich cream cheese frosting, a perfect carrot cake is a beautiful thing. But if you find that yours tends to be less than perfect, there's no need to feel frustrated as it can happen to even the most experienced cooks. Ina Garten revealed in her memoir "Be Ready When The Luck Happens" that she's learned one step that is "critical to making a perfect carrot cake" — and that's to grate the carrots by hand.

There are a couple of reasons why it's best to perform this task, labor-intensive as it might be, by hand. Firstly, you need the carrots to be grated finely so that all the pieces of sweet earthy goodness are distributed evenly through the batter without sinking. Sometimes, a food processor is not able to get this small, equally sized result. Additionally, using finer pieces means they're more likely to cook thoroughly – as well as evenly — when the cake is in the oven. Given that the baking time for a homemade carrot and cranberry cake is only around half an hour, the pieces of carrot may not soften properly if they're too large.

To grate the carrots as finely as possible, use the smallest setting on your box grater. While you do need to clean the carrots and trim them, it's not strictly necessary to peel them first if you want to save yourself some time.