Upgrade Taco Night With This Crucial Ingredient From A Mexican Supermarket

Some of the worst taco-making mistakes can be fixed with nothing more than a quick trip to a Mexican supermarket, like Vallarta or Cardenas. While chili-mango candies, Jarritos, and fresh tortillas are reason enough to patronize them, their premarinated meats might have the most value of any offering.

Perfectly seasoning taco meat is a surprisingly hefty proposition. You may not have all the ingredients, time, or skills to make your protein restaurant-quality, not to mention the sheer cost of stocking your kitchen with everything you need. Fortunately, premarinated meats from Mexican supermarkets are affordable, delicious, and ready to cook the second you get home, upgrading even the most impromptu taco night. Plus, they can save you some serious cash, allowing you to buy only the exact amount of meat and ingredients you need rather than splurging on a whole chuck roast, pack of chicken, or pork chops that you may not be able to finish.

Prepared by cooks who grew up in taco culture, even the cheapest available meats are often significantly better than you could hope to make without a lot of practice. This is especially true for somewhat complicated meats, like pork or chicken al pastor, which come in so much variety that it might be hard to nail down the exact recipe you love most. While you won't find particularly rare forms of taco meat or ones made with specialty ingredients like Wagyu, just about any supermarket you patronize should have a solid selection of several meats to fit your exact cravings.