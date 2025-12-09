10 Taco-Making Mistakes You Might Be Making (And How To Fix Them)

Nayomie Mendoza tells us that people don't realize how much the tortilla holds the flavor of the whole dish. Using tortillas that are too processed or have no real flavor takes away from the richness that Mexican food is known for. She's noticed that some people choose tortillas for convenience rather than for the actual dish they're making. "Even with store-bought, there are tortillas that feel closer to our culture because they have better texture, aroma, and that warm corn or flour flavor we grew up with," she explains.

So how do you fix this? Well for starters you should be making your own. But if that isn't doable there are a few things to consider. First, seek out the good stuff. Your best bet is a local tortillera where the tortillas are made fresh. That's obviously not feasible for everyone so the second choice would be to go to a Mexican market. If you're buying from a grocery store, read the ingredient label. If you see a long list of additives and preservatives put it back on the shelf. Not only is it going to taste like cardboard, it's going to be a lot less healthy for you.

Next, think about what you're making. Are you going for corn or flour tortillas? Corn tortillas are the traditional choice for most regions of Mexico, they have a lovely nutty and distinct taste and are more healthy for you, containing less calories but more nutrients than their flour counterpart such as fiber and magnesium. Flour tortillas have a much milder taste and are more sturdy. But which ever one you go for, just choose a good quality one, as Mendoza puts it, "When you choose a tortilla that has that depth, the whole taco changes. You can taste the tradition in every bite."