Ina Garten's Tip For A Beautiful Yet Meaningful Kitchen Design

For many people, a kitchen should feel comfortable and reflect their personality, especially given how many hours a day are spent there. Nobody knows this better than Ina Garten, who puts just as much thought into her kitchen organization and design as she does her fan-favorite recipes. Her number one tip is to only use decorative items that are also functional. Aesthetically pleasing pieces are wonderful to have around, but if they serve no purpose beyond looks, they run the risk of becoming obstacles and liabilities in a high-traffic area.

Functional decor is all about expressing yourself in a practical and useful way. Large serving dishes and trays can be a pain to store, so Ina Garten suggests putting them front and center. You can prop them up on a kitchen shelf behind other stacked items or on your countertops against the wall. They'll breathe life into the room without causing chaos. What's more, these pieces don't have to break the bank. Dollar store hacks are a great way to declutter your kitchen, letting you DIY your space to your exact liking and even get other household members in on the fun. Fine china and dinnerware can be nerve-wracking to pack away given their fragility and difficulty to replace, so people often take the cautious route and store them safely far away, but in turn never use them. With Garten's approach, these items can be proudly displayed and used frequently, of course with the appropriate care.