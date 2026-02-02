This Maine Seafood Restaurant Is Located On An Old Ship
Maine has a rich culinary tradition, with its own regional take on the New England staple lobster roll, as well as restaurants at which it's virtually impossible to score a reservation. Many people flock to the state's shoreline to enjoy fresh seafood, and at one Kennebunk, Maine, eatery, a real ship serves as the dining site. It's called The Spirit Restaurant, named after the ship's title, The Spirit of Massachusetts, and it's serving up the freshest, locally sourced ingredients possible.
The Spirit Restaurant, which is open seasonally, is actually a 125-foot-long tall ship that was built more than 40 years ago and is currently dry-docked next to its sister restaurant, The Pilot House. Both are owned by the same couple, Kylie and Nicholas Raymond, who work under the business name Kyick Holdings. The Spirit thus serves The Pilot House's full dining menu, including fried clams, clam chowder, fried baby shrimp (or popcorn shrimp), baked crusted haddock, and, of course, steamed lobster. Non-seafood fans have plenty to enjoy, too, with burgers and other sandwiches, and even chicken tenders populating the menu.
While the food is a big draw, don't get us wrong, it's really the novelty of sitting onboard a former working ship, feeling the breeze through your hair off the harbor, while taking in a gorgeous sunset, that makes The Spirit a one-of-a-kind experience. It's also peaceful as all get-out, as only adults 21 and older are permitted on the ship's premises.
The Spirit of Massachusetts wasn't always a dining destination
The Spirit of Massachusetts was built in 1984, and believe it or not, it wasn't purpose-built as a restaurant. Instead, it was one of the last schooners built at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston (hence its name), and it was constructed to teach young sailors just how to go about sailing. It had its first taste of the sea as part of a parade of tall ships in Boston Harbor, before beginning a journey that would take it sailing around the world, including to the African continent and the Caribbean.
After Kylie and Nicholas Raymond purchased it and restored it, it served as a floating restaurant in Kennebunkport. In December 2019, after heavy rainfall powered up the current of the Kennebunk River, The Spirit managed to pull free from its docking and head upstream, before getting pushed into some rocky shoreline. Luckily, there was minimal damage to the ship from its short, unplanned journey.
Finally, in 2023, The Spirit took her latest (we don't say "last," because who knows what the future holds for this incredible vessel?) voyage, this time from the waters where she was docked to dry land, via crane. The Raymonds opted to dry-dock her next to the newly rebuilt Pilot House, and though she no longer floats on the river's waters, diners can still sit aboard and take in the sights and sounds, as well as tasty seafood.