This Maine Seafood Restaurant Is Located On An Old Ship

Maine has a rich culinary tradition, with its own regional take on the New England staple lobster roll, as well as restaurants at which it's virtually impossible to score a reservation. Many people flock to the state's shoreline to enjoy fresh seafood, and at one Kennebunk, Maine, eatery, a real ship serves as the dining site. It's called The Spirit Restaurant, named after the ship's title, The Spirit of Massachusetts, and it's serving up the freshest, locally sourced ingredients possible.

The Spirit Restaurant, which is open seasonally, is actually a 125-foot-long tall ship that was built more than 40 years ago and is currently dry-docked next to its sister restaurant, The Pilot House. Both are owned by the same couple, Kylie and Nicholas Raymond, who work under the business name Kyick Holdings. The Spirit thus serves The Pilot House's full dining menu, including fried clams, clam chowder, fried baby shrimp (or popcorn shrimp), baked crusted haddock, and, of course, steamed lobster. Non-seafood fans have plenty to enjoy, too, with burgers and other sandwiches, and even chicken tenders populating the menu.

While the food is a big draw, don't get us wrong, it's really the novelty of sitting onboard a former working ship, feeling the breeze through your hair off the harbor, while taking in a gorgeous sunset, that makes The Spirit a one-of-a-kind experience. It's also peaceful as all get-out, as only adults 21 and older are permitted on the ship's premises.