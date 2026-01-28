If Your Countertops Still Follow This Kitchen Trend, It's Time To Update Them
Like all fads, kitchen countertop trends come and go. From materials like Formica in the 1970s to "upgrades" like cheap peel-and-stick panels in the 2000s, each has its big moment, then fades to give way to something new. Then there's the styling of countertops. Minimalist kitchen countertops — where it looks like no one uses the room — have given way to a kind of counterculture that can only be described as overdecorated counters. And these, according to Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D, are on their way out, and for good reason.
"This type of countertop has too many small, unrelated items competing for attention. Too many jars, cutting boards, too much decor, and too little free space," she explained. Juzėnaitė attributed the popularity of this style to social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram, where overstyled countertops look cozy (and eliminate the barrenness of minimalism), but just aren't practical or functional.
Juzėnaitė also cited cleanliness as a reason to ditch overdecorating, because more objects on the counter mean more places for dust to land. "Lastly," she concluded, "visual noise appears, which can affect your mood and mental health, because you will feel a sense of bustle, restlessness, and distraction."
How to style your countertops when your instinct is to overdecorate
It can be tough to pull yourself back from overdecorating, especially when your first instinct is to have lots of objects on display on your countertop. But Evelina Juzėnaitė had some advice on how to overcome this urge. First, she suggested that if you can't pare down the number of objects on your counter, at least don't place them on a countertop that is busy or brightly colored, "so that there is no competition between the countertop and the decor."
If you are able to bring yourself to limit the number of decorations you have out, Juzėnaitė suggested picking just a few places to display them, then choosing thoughtful, curated pieces. One of the best ways to make countertop objects feel both intentional and organized is to group them on trays or serving boards. You can also turn everyday items that you use — like the coffeemaker or your toaster — into decor by purchasing beautiful, eye-catching versions that look like pieces of art, even as they're functional.
"Sometimes scale is better than quantity," Juzėnaitė also advised. She explained that in terms of elegance, just one medium or large piece often looks better than a few smaller ones (it's all about stylistic restraint). And if you vary the textures of the items you're placing on your countertops, it will create more visual interest, but without the unnecessary clutter of so many objects. "A calm countertop creates a feeling of a more expensive finish for the entire kitchen," our expert noted.