If Your Countertops Still Follow This Kitchen Trend, It's Time To Update Them

Like all fads, kitchen countertop trends come and go. From materials like Formica in the 1970s to "upgrades" like cheap peel-and-stick panels in the 2000s, each has its big moment, then fades to give way to something new. Then there's the styling of countertops. Minimalist kitchen countertops — where it looks like no one uses the room — have given way to a kind of counterculture that can only be described as overdecorated counters. And these, according to Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D, are on their way out, and for good reason.

"This type of countertop has too many small, unrelated items competing for attention. Too many jars, cutting boards, too much decor, and too little free space," she explained. Juzėnaitė attributed the popularity of this style to social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram, where overstyled countertops look cozy (and eliminate the barrenness of minimalism), but just aren't practical or functional.

Juzėnaitė also cited cleanliness as a reason to ditch overdecorating, because more objects on the counter mean more places for dust to land. "Lastly," she concluded, "visual noise appears, which can affect your mood and mental health, because you will feel a sense of bustle, restlessness, and distraction."