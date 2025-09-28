If You Had These Kitchen Countertops As A Kid, You Probably Grew Up In The '70s

When it comes to decor, you know you're from the '70s if your kitchen had certain things. One telltale design feature characteristic of the era was those Formica countertops that were literally everywhere. If your childhood breakfasts were eaten on a shiny, lacquered, brightly colored kitchen counter, you were probably a kid of the '70s.

Formica was actually just one brand name among various makers of laminate countertops, but the word became synonymous with all countertops of that kind. The Formica counters of the '70s — like most of the decor of the time — centered on nature-esque colors, with the leading hues being avocado green, a mustardy yellow (commonly known as harvest gold), oranges, and browns. Laminate countertops with woodgrain patterns also came into vogue.

Any household that experienced a renovation during this decade (or undertook the construction of a new home) was generally awash in these colors and almost certainly had laminate on every counter surface. Fast-forwarding to the modern day, if you've ever gone on a house hunt for a new abode, you may have encountered one of those "time capsule" homes that has never been touched by a renovation since the day it was built. Since these houses are cosmetically frozen in time, touring one can be a fascinating — if sometimes a bit unsightly — trip into the past, and brightly colored Formica countertops definitely feature prominently.