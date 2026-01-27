Many of the different ways to cook scrambled eggs have their own strengths, even if their flavors do not quite turn out how you hoped. However, Food Republic tried several methods, and out of all of them, boiling them turned out to be the worst, yielding nothing but horrible results.

Advocates of this approach claim it is easy, since you only need to bring a pot to a boil, give it a good stir, and pour in the whisked eggs. The circular motion keeps the raw proteins contained, preventing them from thinning out into wispy ribbons. However, the biggest drawback to this process is a total lack of taste. While traditional preparation allows you to season with salt and spices or enrich the eggs with oil and butter, boiling in plain water simply washes those flavors away. Even attempting to infuse the liquid with chicken bouillon is a highly inefficient use of seasoning compared to simply sprinkling it over eggs in a pan, oven, or microwave.

Fans of boiling scrambled eggs also mention that it creates a light, fluffy texture. However, even the most thorough straining leaves water on the surface, and leaving them to dry leaves you with a cold breakfast. If you are looking for a cooking method that is both easy and creates an airy end product, you have plenty of other options that taste far better.