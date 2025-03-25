The Unexpected Cooking Method For Perfectly Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Every Time

Everybody has their own way to make an egg scramble just the way they like it. It could just be using a special pan or strict timing, or techniques like Alton Brown's scientific hack for the creamiest scrambled eggs, or the coffee gadget trick Martha Stewart uses to make them perfect. Mimi Nguyen, founder of Cafely, spoke to Food Republic about using the unexpected method that creates steamed eggs for fluffy scrambled eggs.

"Steamed eggs (like gyeran jjim) are lighter because they are cooked with a low, subtle heat from steam, and not direct heat, so they are more moist," Nguyen told us. "It's virtually [a] custard-like texture — light but silky simultaneously."

The procedure is relatively simple: beat the eggs well with water, about ¼ cup per large egg, and salt and gently steam, producing what she called a "cloud-like texture." No special equipment is needed, as Nguyen explained: "No fancy steamer? No problem! Just use a heatproof bowl inside a covered pot with a little water at the bottom." She added, "A slow cooker or even a microwave (with short bursts and some stirring) can also work in a pinch."

The traditional steamed eggs are stirred occasionally as they cook — sometimes not after a certain point near the end, or even not at all, as gyeran jjim is more like a souffle or custard. For scrambled eggs using this method, stirring more consistently with a fork will make them turn out more like a scramble. Straining the beaten eggs before cooking will produce an even smoother texture.