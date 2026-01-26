Transform Basic Ramen By Adding This Italian Sauce

Humble instant noodles hit the spot on their own, but also welcome a gourmet twist or two. Choose from a wide variety of toppings, and you can turn homemade ramen restaurant-worthy, pivoting the dish into many directions. While many classic additions — think chili sauce or soy sauce cured egg yolks – inflect the dish with Asian flavors, consider drawing from Italian cuisine and adding tomato sauce instead.

An umami-rich ingredient, tomato sauce augments the noodles with a delicious dose of savoriness, akin to ramen broth bases like shoyu or tonkotsu bone broth. Yet since this sauce base derives from a fruit, the ramen turns out livelier, full of sweet and tangy flavors. So for tastiest results, whip up a basic tomato sauce from scratch or buy a well-liked store brand, dilute it with hot water, then cook the ramen directly in the sauce. Opposed to pasta's denser composition, ramen's soft consistency will infuse with tomato sauce flavors, in only a few minutes of simmering.

You can still add the packet's included seasonings, optionally sauteing alongside Italian aromatics like basil, garlic, or a dash of chili flakes to build out the sauce base. Just remember that most instant ramen brands come well seasoned, so keep a light hand with the salt. Otherwise, there's no need to overthink it: Pair an instant noodle packet with a high-quality tomato sauce, and a flavorful meal results.