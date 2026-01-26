Transform Basic Ramen By Adding This Italian Sauce
Humble instant noodles hit the spot on their own, but also welcome a gourmet twist or two. Choose from a wide variety of toppings, and you can turn homemade ramen restaurant-worthy, pivoting the dish into many directions. While many classic additions — think chili sauce or soy sauce cured egg yolks – inflect the dish with Asian flavors, consider drawing from Italian cuisine and adding tomato sauce instead.
@dannygrubs
Upgrading Instant Ramen: Tomato Ramen by 👩🍳 @esther choi
An umami-rich ingredient, tomato sauce augments the noodles with a delicious dose of savoriness, akin to ramen broth bases like shoyu or tonkotsu bone broth. Yet since this sauce base derives from a fruit, the ramen turns out livelier, full of sweet and tangy flavors. So for tastiest results, whip up a basic tomato sauce from scratch or buy a well-liked store brand, dilute it with hot water, then cook the ramen directly in the sauce. Opposed to pasta's denser composition, ramen's soft consistency will infuse with tomato sauce flavors, in only a few minutes of simmering.
You can still add the packet's included seasonings, optionally sauteing alongside Italian aromatics like basil, garlic, or a dash of chili flakes to build out the sauce base. Just remember that most instant ramen brands come well seasoned, so keep a light hand with the salt. Otherwise, there's no need to overthink it: Pair an instant noodle packet with a high-quality tomato sauce, and a flavorful meal results.
Customize tomato sauce ramen with flavorful toppings
Although the standalone duo delights, tomato sauce ramen beckons to a sea of further additions. Generally, what'll improve a classic pasta will enhance these noodles, too. You can introduce an instant boost with balsamic vinegar, imbuing a complex sweet-acidic flavor into the mix. Or go with good ole reliable parmesan – grated directly into the sauce or as a topping. The cheese is also jam-packed with umami, further increasing ramen's critical savory element.
Alternatively, consider sauteing in a tinned anchovy, lending a rich-salty backbone to the dish. The fish lays down the foundation for a Northern Japanese ramen style called Niboshi and appears in Sicilian pasta dishes, making it a natural culinary overlap. For even more meatiness, take the instant ramen to bolognese territory, sizzling up ground beef, turkey, or pork into the mix. Just don't forget to prepare the meat in another pan for maximum caramelization, thereby avoiding a simple bolognese mistake.
Finally, once the ramen's ready to serve, a simple garnish can add another textural dimension. Chili crisp is always welcome on noodles, or go Italian with toasted breadcrumbs as well as pine nuts. Feeling decadent? Add bacon bits to the mix. Tomato sauce ramen beautifully blends two culinary worlds, welcoming a broad array of flavors.