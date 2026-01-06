Marinara Sauce Gets An Instant Boost From This Tangy Addition

Few things are as simple yet delicious as a homey marinara sauce. This staple is traditionally a blend of olive oil, perfectly ripe tomatoes, garlic, and herbs. While many Italian-American versions add onions for sweetness, the magic lies in how these few ingredients combine to become the perfect topping for pasta or a mouthwatering dipping sauce — but one ingredient can give it a little more edge. Balsamic vinegar has several unexpected uses in the kitchen, and to find out why it's perfect for top-tier marinara, Food Republic spoke with Shawna Clark, recipe developer and founder at Healthy Foodie Girl.

Dark and intensely flavored, balsamic vinegar is an Italian condiment made from cooked grape must (juice, seeds, skins, and stems of crushed grapes) that's fermented and aged for several years in wooden barrels, where it develops its characteristic sweet-and-sour profile. Balsamic and tomatoes are not an unconventional pairing — they're frequently found together in the classic Italian Caprese salad, for example. When paired with marinara, "A small amount adds depth, balance, and a subtle sweetness that rounds out the acidity of the tomatoes," Clark explained. "It doesn't make the sauce taste sweet or vinegary when used correctly."

According to Clark, the key to perfectly pairing the two foods together is restraint. Balsamic vinegar is also an acidic ingredient — adding too much can overwhelm the tomatoes and throw the sauce off balance, and even alter its color. "I recommend starting with ½ to 1 teaspoon per 28-ounce can of tomatoes," she advised. Of course, taste preferences differ, so you can adjust accordingly, but only after sampling it first.