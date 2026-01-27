The Pittsburgh Restaurant That Has Been Making Massive Fried Fish Sandwiches For Over A Century

When you think about Pittsburgh, seafood isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind (sandwiches bursting at the seams with meat, coleslaw, and fries? Yes; seafood? Not really). But while some seafood chains are just now making a comeback, there is a restaurant and bar in the City of Bridges that has been serving up the likes of raw oysters for more than 150 years. The Original Oyster House is considered by many the oldest restaurant in Pittsburgh, and its menu contains everything you might expect from a good seafood restaurant — clam strips, crab cakes, clam chowder — plus one item you might not: the Monster Fish Sandwich.

As of January 2026, a Monster Fish sandwich sells a la carte for $11.25. The sandwich was introduced to the menu by one of the early owners, Louis Americus, and it's still made using the original recipe for the coating, a special concoction created by Americus's wife, Mary. This breading coats an enormous piece of cod, which juts comically out of either end of the special bun that's long and wide like a submarine sandwich bun. Can Pittsburgh make any sandwiches a normal size? (Even its beloved 3-ingredient barbecue sandwiches are a mouthful.)