Pennsylvania's Steel City Is Home To A Beloved 3-Ingredient BBQ Sandwich
When you think of barbecue, a pretty clear menu probably comes to mind: pulled pork sandwiches smothered in sauce, tender brisket, maybe some ribs, right? What if we told you that there was another option — something you'd have only heard about if you'd spent some time in Western Pennsylvania? This three-ingredient regional delicacy is called ham barbecue, and it's a Pittsburgh icon.
As with so many things, the beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity. To make a proper ham barbecue sandwich, all that's required is a hamburger bun, barbecue sauce, and chipped chopped ham — wait, what was that last one? Aside from being a delightful mouthful to say, chipped chopped ham is a specialty of Pittsburgh, thanks in large part to the iconic Isaly's Dairy chain, the original home of the Klondike ice cream bar (apparently, Pittsburgh's mark on ice cream history didn't end with the ice cream sandwich). The Swiss deli and dairy store popularized chipped ham, razor-thin slices of chopped ham loaf, which crinkle up in an explosion of flavor and delicate texture when incorporated into the sauce.
The barbecue sauce is also somewhat unique and is another Isaly product. A thin, sweet, tangy ketchup-based sauce, it's perfect for absorbing into the meat before being loaded onto a hamburger bun or kaiser roll. These local quirks on basic ingredients are how the ham barbecue sandwich joined staples like the Primanti Bros. sandwich as legends of Pittsburgh cuisine.
Make your own ham barbecue sandwich at home
While readers outside of the Ohio Valley area might struggle to find Isaly products on grocery store shelves, there are plenty of ways to replicate this sandwich at home. If you decide to go fully authentic, Isaly's actually delivers its groceries across the continental United States (apologies to Hawaii and Alaska), so you can order chipped chopped ham by the pound or barbecue sauce by the jar.
If you don't want to pay for shipping or are in a hurry, you can go to your local deli and ask them to shave ham as thin as possible, even if it means breaking the ham into pieces. While this won't have the exact same flavor as chopped ham loaf, it will get you very close to replicating the desired taste and texture. You can also make your own version of the sauce by combining ketchup, sweet relish, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, water, seasonings like cinnamon, paprika, garlic powder, and liquid smoke, then bringing the mixture to a boil and simmering for 20 minutes.
The sandwich can be eaten as is, but it's also often served topped with sweet relish. Not only is it a delicious, cheap meal, but it's easy for a party or gameday cookout, as it can be made in the Crock Pot and kept warm for guests to go back for seconds.