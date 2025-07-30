Pennsylvania's Steel City Is Home To A Beloved 3-Ingredient BBQ Sandwich

When you think of barbecue, a pretty clear menu probably comes to mind: pulled pork sandwiches smothered in sauce, tender brisket, maybe some ribs, right? What if we told you that there was another option — something you'd have only heard about if you'd spent some time in Western Pennsylvania? This three-ingredient regional delicacy is called ham barbecue, and it's a Pittsburgh icon.

As with so many things, the beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity. To make a proper ham barbecue sandwich, all that's required is a hamburger bun, barbecue sauce, and chipped chopped ham — wait, what was that last one? Aside from being a delightful mouthful to say, chipped chopped ham is a specialty of Pittsburgh, thanks in large part to the iconic Isaly's Dairy chain, the original home of the Klondike ice cream bar (apparently, Pittsburgh's mark on ice cream history didn't end with the ice cream sandwich). The Swiss deli and dairy store popularized chipped ham, razor-thin slices of chopped ham loaf, which crinkle up in an explosion of flavor and delicate texture when incorporated into the sauce.

The barbecue sauce is also somewhat unique and is another Isaly product. A thin, sweet, tangy ketchup-based sauce, it's perfect for absorbing into the meat before being loaded onto a hamburger bun or kaiser roll. These local quirks on basic ingredients are how the ham barbecue sandwich joined staples like the Primanti Bros. sandwich as legends of Pittsburgh cuisine.