The Retro Kitchen Tool Nobody Really Uses Anymore, But You Might Want To Consider

Despite the constant release of new smart gadgets and snazzy appliances, many old-school kitchen tools still hold up today. After all, sometimes the simplest engineering is the most effective at particular culinary tasks. For instance, consider the seldom-used Foley fork. Essentially a piece of silverware enlarged to the size of a spatula, the utensil — also called a granny or blender fork — is highly effective at melding together foods of various consistencies.

The six-pronged tool can readily work solid fat into flour, whisk together a large bowl of liquid, or even mash fruits or starchy vegetables. The long tines do well to remove clumps in batters or gravies and can easily scramble a dozen eggs at a time. Plus — as opposed to a typical whisk — the Foley fork's extra-prodded tips can better agitate food bits. Such a versatile range, matched with ease of use, made the timeless utensil a favorite of Julia Child's, who also swore by utilitarian tools like the buffalo iron.