The Retro Kitchen Tool Nobody Really Uses Anymore, But You Might Want To Consider
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite the constant release of new smart gadgets and snazzy appliances, many old-school kitchen tools still hold up today. After all, sometimes the simplest engineering is the most effective at particular culinary tasks. For instance, consider the seldom-used Foley fork. Essentially a piece of silverware enlarged to the size of a spatula, the utensil — also called a granny or blender fork — is highly effective at melding together foods of various consistencies.
The six-pronged tool can readily work solid fat into flour, whisk together a large bowl of liquid, or even mash fruits or starchy vegetables. The long tines do well to remove clumps in batters or gravies and can easily scramble a dozen eggs at a time. Plus — as opposed to a typical whisk — the Foley fork's extra-prodded tips can better agitate food bits. Such a versatile range, matched with ease of use, made the timeless utensil a favorite of Julia Child's, who also swore by utilitarian tools like the buffalo iron.
Modern cooks are rediscovering the timeless Foley blending fork
The Foley fork was prominently produced by the Foley Manufacturing Co., which crafted an extensive selection of kitchen items starting in the 1930s. It was one of the company's top sellers, popularizing the use of the utensil for much of the 20th century. Unfortunately, production came to a close in 1982, and the tool's widespread appearance soon phased out afterward.
Today, you might find a Foley-branded fork as a pass-me-down, at a flea shop, or available for resale online. Furthermore, the utensil is starting to experience a reemergence. New brands are coming out with fresh renditions — often labeled as blending forks or the Fantastic Fork — putting the utensil back into circulation. After all, in a time when the kitchen easily becomes overstocked with bulky appliances, it's refreshing to have a simpler, manual option that can do the work of three.