Julia Child Swore By This Old-School Kitchen Tool

Julia Child was a pioneer of kitchen technology, hailing the food processor's skillset long before it became the household staple that it is today. She even had strong opinions on which knife material was superior, and her knowledge proved evident in her recipes, beloved still today. But there was one gadget that hasn't quite stood the test of time, but rather remains a kitchen relic — the buffalo iron.

The buffalo iron was a long metal rod that reached extreme heat and was submerged into an already-boiled pot of hot water. The method was as follows: Boil the water, insert your vegetables, and dunk the buffalo iron in to bring that water back to a boil. The iron was then removed, and the veggies blanched as normal. The point was to flash-cook vegetables in a way that retained their flavor and vibrant color as much as possible. It's worth noting that with this technique, the water boils so rapidly that it can splash out onto the stove and immediate surroundings, so keep a safe distance if you pick up one yourself.

If you're wondering about its name, it was actually a term coined by Child herself. The chef first saw this tool used by a French culinary teacher. Intrigued, she commissioned it from a friend who owned a ranch, whom Child affectionately called "Old Buffalo;" hence, the "Buffalo Iron" was born.