Costco Customers Love These Reusable Bags For Their Adorable Characters
Honestly, shopping at Costco during the worst days and times might as well be considered an Olympic sport (if you're competitive) or a hard-labor punishment (if you dislike crowds). You might have to dodge carts randomly stopped in the middle of the aisle, deal with long checkout lines, or find food placed randomly on the wrong shelf. And then there's the fact that Costco doesn't typically provide customers with bags, so it's on them to bring their own or be OK loading up their purchases unrestrained in the trunk of their vehicle. However, Costco seemingly addressed customers' needs, and in October 2025, it released its KeepCool Reusable Character Tote Bags, which featured the cutest design: anthropomorphic characters representing some of the warehouse chain's most recognizable or beloved products.
The design utilizes a retro animation style, featuring Kirkland Signature toilet paper, a Costco receipt pushing a shopping cart, a foam hand, and a flat-screen TV on a dolly — all of which have legs, feet, and hands wearing white gloves. There's also a tire, a heart with an arrow through it, and both a regular membership card and an executive membership card, with one wearing white boots while the other dons red heels. Finally, the food court is well-represented, too; there's a sundae, a cheeky piece of pizza, a cookie, and the iconic $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo strolling arm in arm. Some of the characters even have cute little faces on them, too.
Other features Costco fans love about these bags
The adorable characters alone might sell these Costco canvas totes, but there is actually so much more to appeal to customers. First of all, shoppers have reported that they are roomy and super sturdy, which is great if you're going to be filling them up with bulk buys. Not only are the bottoms stiff — so they'll stand on their own and not fold up — but they also come with two sets of handles: one long, for slinging over your shoulder, and one short, for hand-carrying. There is also a bottle holder inside the bag. This little touch elevates the totes even further, providing stability for wine bottles while navigating Costco's unlabeled aisles, or even water bottles when using the bags for, say, a picnic or to carry stuff to your kids' soccer game.
You might expect a tote like this to sell for $10, $15, or even $20 each (this is the era of the $120 Emily Mariko canvas bag, after all). But the warehouse chain seems to be saying, "This is Costco, you knuckleheads," by pricing a four-pack (yes, you read that correctly) at just about $7. In fact, the only thing customers aren't loving about these totes is that they are notoriously difficult to find; they frequently sell out in warehouses shortly after restocking and are often unavailable on the Costco website due to high demand.