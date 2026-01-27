Costco Customers Love These Reusable Bags For Their Adorable Characters

The adorable characters alone might sell these Costco canvas totes, but there is actually so much more to appeal to customers. First of all, shoppers have reported that they are roomy and super sturdy, which is great if you're going to be filling them up with bulk buys. Not only are the bottoms stiff — so they'll stand on their own and not fold up — but they also come with two sets of handles: one long, for slinging over your shoulder, and one short, for hand-carrying. There is also a bottle holder inside the bag. This little touch elevates the totes even further, providing stability for wine bottles while navigating Costco's unlabeled aisles, or even water bottles when using the bags for, say, a picnic or to carry stuff to your kids' soccer game.

You might expect a tote like this to sell for $10, $15, or even $20 each (this is the era of the $120 Emily Mariko canvas bag, after all). But the warehouse chain seems to be saying, "This is Costco, you knuckleheads," by pricing a four-pack (yes, you read that correctly) at just about $7. In fact, the only thing customers aren't loving about these totes is that they are notoriously difficult to find; they frequently sell out in warehouses shortly after restocking and are often unavailable on the Costco website due to high demand.