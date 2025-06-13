The 3 NYC Delis Anthony Bourdain Loved (And What He Ordered)
Anthony Bourdain was a great chef, television personality, and host who was known for traveling all over the world to find the best meals. Some of those eats included Icelandic-style hot dogs, pintxos in San Sebastián, and even a Kansas City barbecue joint named Oklahoma Joe's. It's safe to say that he knew his stuff, so his recommendation to visit New York City for its delis was golden. According to an interview Bourdain did with Tech Insider, his favorite delis were Russ & Daughters, Katz's, and Pastrami Queen (via YouTube). He'd order a pastrami sandwich on rye with sour pickles, a toasted bialy (or fresh bagel) with smoked salmon and cream cheese, and a Dr. Brown's Cream Soda.
These delis are nothing like any chain restaurant where you can get prepackaged cold cuts on a loaf of bread. New York's rich deli culture has been around since the mid-1800s, when a significant wave of German immigrants, both Jewish and non-Jewish, migrated to NYC's Lower East Side. Delis began as offshoots of German Delikatessens (specialty food stores) and evolved considerably with the later influx of Eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late 19th century. These establishments became known for selling a hodgepodge of Eastern European Jewish food, often presented in ways that were distinct from how they were consumed in the immigrants' home countries. Real, traditional delis, popularized by Jewish New Yorkers, historically cured their own meat, made their own brine for pickles, and either baked their own bagels or sourced them fresh daily from dedicated local bakeries.
How to try Bourdain's favorite dishes
Luckily, all of Bourdain's suggestions happen to be iconic New York institutions with multiple locations. With its first pushcart originating in 1904, Russ & Daughters now has several spots in Manhattan and Brooklyn, so there is no need to wait in long lines or endure crowds. It has a shop where you can buy deli goods to go, a café for a more sit-down restaurant-style vibe, and more. Its location inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard Food Market is also a great place for online orders, pick-ups, and deliveries.
Pastrami Queen has multiple locations as well: one on the Upper East Side, another on the Upper West Side, and one in the Moynihan Food Hall. It started in 1956 under the name Pastrami King in Brooklyn but later relocated to Queens, leading to the name change. Not only can you get delicious pastrami sandwiches on fresh rye bread, but you can also order jumbo knishes, onion rings, and fries with garlic chips on top.
And who can forget Katz's Delicatessen? Established in 1888, it serves a wide variety of housemade meats, Jewish specialities, and soups. Each week it draws visitors from all over the globe to its legendary Houston Street location, but if you aren't sure about the lines on the Lower East Side, you have some options. You can order online, as it now ships its specialty meats and bread nationwide, or you can check out its first outpost in Brooklyn's Dekalb Market Hall.