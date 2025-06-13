The 3 NYC Delis Anthony Bourdain Loved (And What He Ordered)

Luckily, all of Bourdain's suggestions happen to be iconic New York institutions with multiple locations. With its first pushcart originating in 1904, Russ & Daughters now has several spots in Manhattan and Brooklyn, so there is no need to wait in long lines or endure crowds. It has a shop where you can buy deli goods to go, a café for a more sit-down restaurant-style vibe, and more. Its location inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard Food Market is also a great place for online orders, pick-ups, and deliveries.

Pastrami Queen has multiple locations as well: one on the Upper East Side, another on the Upper West Side, and one in the Moynihan Food Hall. It started in 1956 under the name Pastrami King in Brooklyn but later relocated to Queens, leading to the name change. Not only can you get delicious pastrami sandwiches on fresh rye bread, but you can also order jumbo knishes, onion rings, and fries with garlic chips on top.

And who can forget Katz's Delicatessen? Established in 1888, it serves a wide variety of housemade meats, Jewish specialities, and soups. Each week it draws visitors from all over the globe to its legendary Houston Street location, but if you aren't sure about the lines on the Lower East Side, you have some options. You can order online, as it now ships its specialty meats and bread nationwide, or you can check out its first outpost in Brooklyn's Dekalb Market Hall.