Chick-Fil-A's Mascot Evolution From The 1970s To Now

Chick-fil-A is known for many things, like being the fast food chain with the best service, being one of the higher-ranked fried chicken chains, and being the fast food chain you're most likely to find in U.S. airports. The company has also operated a famous marketing campaign for many years featuring cows urging consumers to eat chicken instead of beef.

But those Chick-fil-A cows weren't the chain's original mascots. From the 1970s to the 1990s, a chicken named Doodles was the official spokes-bird for Chick-fil-A. White with a red comb — that's the fleshy growth atop a chicken's head — Doodles resembled a white leghorn. While the bird underwent a few makeovers during his years repping Chick-fil-A, that basic white-and-red appearance remained the same.

Food Republic spoke to a representative for Chick-fil-A who said, "Doodles officially 'retired' as the Chick-fil-A mascot in 1998. And, while Doodles is no longer the official Chick-fil-A mascot, he is still a beloved part of the brand's heritage." In 2026, Chick-fil-A rolled out collectible beverage cups with vintage designs as part of its "Newstalgia" campaign, the first of which featured Doodles. The bird's likeness can also be seen in the chicken graphic that's incorporated into the letter "C" on the company's logo.

The Chick-fil-A cows made their debut in 1995, beginning with a billboard in Atlanta, Georgia, which featured two cows graffitiing the phrase "Eat More Chikin" on a blank sign (well, blank aside from the Chick-fil-A logo beneath their message). Thus, one of Chick-fil-A's most famous ad campaigns was born.