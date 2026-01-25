Can You Pay With Cash At Costco?

Shopping at Costco is a brisk-moving experience, with frequent crowds circling through the store's towering aisles. Subsequently, once you finally reach the cash register, no one wants to be a holdup — hence why it is good to know the retailer's payment policy. If you're paying with a credit card, for example, the clerk will ensure the name is identical to your membership card. Such payment verification begs the question: Can you pay at Costco using cold, hard cash?

The answer is yes! All warehouse locations, including business center stores, in the U.S. accept this form of payment. The same policy also applies at international outlets in Canada, as well as Mexico — where customers even report delineated credit card and cash prices. However, you might run into issues when paying with cash at Costco gas stations stateside; credit, debit and gift cards are accepted there. Otherwise, whether you're thinking of grabbing a hot dog meal at the food court or picking up a cheap rotisserie chicken, printed currency will do.