Fry Your Eggs In This Unexpected Ingredient For A Simple Boost
There are many elements that make the perfect fried egg, and many mistakes you can make, too. Because the whites are thinner and in direct contact with the pan, they often set and brown before the dense yolk is done. To prevent the whites from becoming rubbery while waiting for the yolk, it is important to control your heat. Using a nonstick or well-seasoned pan also matters, as it prevents the egg proteins from bonding to the metal and tearing. But above all else, the most important factor when frying an egg is the oil you use, since it is what infuses the egg with flavor. One criminally underrated option is sesame oil — provided that you use it correctly.
Produced from sesame seeds, this nutty, umami-rich oil is frequently used in Asian cooking, and when frying eggs with sesame oil, there are a few different types to choose from, each with its own smoke point. Light sesame oil, made from raw, pressed sesame seeds, can handle higher heat but has a milder flavor. Toasted sesame oil, on the other hand, is made from toasted sesame seeds and packs a much richer, nuttier taste, but has a much lower smoke point — it's often used as a finishing garnish.
Low smoke point oils should be avoided for high-heat cooking, as exceeding the smoke point causes the oil to break down and its flavor to degrade. For the perfect fried egg, a good approach is to use light sesame oil for sauteing or stir-frying, then finish with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil to really enhance the flavors — just be careful not to mix them up.
Other unconventional oils to use for fried eggs
If you want to use toasted sesame oil to fry your eggs, it is best to dilute it with a flavorless, high smoke point neutral oil. While this won't technically raise the sesame oil's smoke point, it prevents the flavor from becoming too overpowering while still allowing the rich flavors of the toasted seeds to shine through.
Another unexpected oil to fry your eggs in is chili crisp, which adds a big punch of flavor. The advantage of chili oil is that it is usually made with a neutral base oil, giving it a high smoke point. The tricky part is preventing the chili flakes from burning, which can make your eggs taste bitter and create a lot of pungent smoke. To avoid this, cook over medium heat and add the chili oil just before the eggs. This gives the flakes less time to burn while still infusing the eggs with flavor. To keep the Asian flavors going, garnish your freshly fried eggs with sesame seeds or furikake.
Olive oil is another excellent choice for frying eggs. While extra virgin olive oil has a lower smoke point, regular olive oil can handle higher heat, making it ideal for frying. It works especially well if you use the Spanish technique of basting the oil over the eggs with a small spoon. This simple technique creates crispy, lacy edges on the egg whites while keeping the yolks perfectly runny.