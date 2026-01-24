Fry Your Eggs In This Unexpected Ingredient For A Simple Boost

There are many elements that make the perfect fried egg, and many mistakes you can make, too. Because the whites are thinner and in direct contact with the pan, they often set and brown before the dense yolk is done. To prevent the whites from becoming rubbery while waiting for the yolk, it is important to control your heat. Using a nonstick or well-seasoned pan also matters, as it prevents the egg proteins from bonding to the metal and tearing. But above all else, the most important factor when frying an egg is the oil you use, since it is what infuses the egg with flavor. One criminally underrated option is sesame oil — provided that you use it correctly.

Produced from sesame seeds, this nutty, umami-rich oil is frequently used in Asian cooking, and when frying eggs with sesame oil, there are a few different types to choose from, each with its own smoke point. Light sesame oil, made from raw, pressed sesame seeds, can handle higher heat but has a milder flavor. Toasted sesame oil, on the other hand, is made from toasted sesame seeds and packs a much richer, nuttier taste, but has a much lower smoke point — it's often used as a finishing garnish.

Low smoke point oils should be avoided for high-heat cooking, as exceeding the smoke point causes the oil to break down and its flavor to degrade. For the perfect fried egg, a good approach is to use light sesame oil for sauteing or stir-frying, then finish with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil to really enhance the flavors — just be careful not to mix them up.