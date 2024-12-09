Jazz Up Plain Fried Eggs With One Spicy Condiment And Taste The Magic

While fried eggs have to be one of the tastiest breakfast foods, there are ways to make them even yummier. There are tons of hacks to elevate fried eggs, like basting them in hot oil for crispier edges. One of our favorite kitchen moves, though, is to fry the eggs in guacamole's favorite secret addition: chili crisp.

Whether you're making your own DIY chili crisp or picking it up at the store, it's a condiment that never disappoints. It infuses oil with crispy shallots, garlic, and chilies for a slightly spicy, gorgeously crunchy result that will be your fried eggs' new bestie. To use it, simply add a tablespoon or two to your pan over medium-low heat (don't use high heat as it can burn the chilies), and fry your eggs as you normally would. Not only will you be mesmerized by how pretty your eggs look cooking in this red oil, but the smell will probably get the rest of your house running to see what you're making.

If you want to elevate the dish even further, consider adding a splash of sesame oil to the pan, too — the flavors will complement each other perfectly, and the result will be beautiful fried eggs dressed in a spicy umami flavor. For a little more crunch and a dazzling presentation, spoon a little more of the chili crisp on top of the final product.