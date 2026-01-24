Here's How Long Leftover Pot Roast Lasts In The Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pot roast is a savory meal that, when paired with something like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes, exemplifies comfort food. There are a few different cuts of beef that are ideal for pot roast, and you can even jazz it up with some Coca-Cola, but however you make it, unless you're feeding a big crowd, you'll likely end up with leftovers. Stash those in the fridge, but be sure to finish them off before they start to go bad, which, according to the USDA, can start after three to four days for cooked beef.

Of course, every pot roast and refrigerator is different, and if you find you've reached those third or fourth days, you might want to start checking for signs that the roast is beginning to spoil every time you pull it out. The first one will assail your nostrils; if the meat just smells off, differently (and worse) than it did the previous day, that's a good indication that it's starting to turn. Toss it asap.

The other signs are visual. Spoiled beef tends to accumulate a kind of slime; it might be time to toss out your pot roast leftovers if the juices start to resemble more of an ooze. Finally, if you see mold sitting on your meat, it should go straight into the trash because the bacteria that have manifested themselves into a fuzz on top of the leftover pot roast have likely invisibly permeated all throughout.