The Best Trader Joe's Product Hall Of Fame Item Is A Spicy Snack

Cult favorite grocer Trader Joe's shines in various departments, with snacks comprising an especially strong category. Walk through the retailer's aisles, and you'll find a range of mouth-watering, unique sweet and savory bites, all influenced by global cuisines. Among the abundant options, especially the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips generate special intrigue — the item joined the store's coveted product hall of fame in 2025.

Even among the store's many great items, the crisps shine. When our own Food Republic reviewer tried and ranked every item in Trader Joe's product hall of fame, the rolled tortilla chips came out on top. Retailing for only $2.99 yet packed with flavor, the food's appeal is immediate. Often considered a Taki's dupe, many — including the Food Republic team — find TJ's rendition tastier.

The chip delights with a bright mix of spicy, salty, and tangy flavors, without overwhelming boldness. The gluten-free, all-corn composition — covered in a spice and vegetable coating — lends a natural appeal, making it easy to enjoy one chip after another. Not to mention the consistency comes nice and crunchy. Add up such appetizing qualities together, and the snack's award-winning status is understandable.