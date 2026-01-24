The Best Trader Joe's Product Hall Of Fame Item Is A Spicy Snack
Cult favorite grocer Trader Joe's shines in various departments, with snacks comprising an especially strong category. Walk through the retailer's aisles, and you'll find a range of mouth-watering, unique sweet and savory bites, all influenced by global cuisines. Among the abundant options, especially the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips generate special intrigue — the item joined the store's coveted product hall of fame in 2025.
Even among the store's many great items, the crisps shine. When our own Food Republic reviewer tried and ranked every item in Trader Joe's product hall of fame, the rolled tortilla chips came out on top. Retailing for only $2.99 yet packed with flavor, the food's appeal is immediate. Often considered a Taki's dupe, many — including the Food Republic team — find TJ's rendition tastier.
The chip delights with a bright mix of spicy, salty, and tangy flavors, without overwhelming boldness. The gluten-free, all-corn composition — covered in a spice and vegetable coating — lends a natural appeal, making it easy to enjoy one chip after another. Not to mention the consistency comes nice and crunchy. Add up such appetizing qualities together, and the snack's award-winning status is understandable.
How Trader Joe's rolled corn tortilla chips standout from others
The buzz surrounding TJ's flavored tortilla settled in soon after the debut. The product first hit store shelves in December 2018, and then won the Trader Joe's fan favorite award some five times during the 2020s, thereby inducting the snack into the hall of fame. Such success came despite an already competitive rolled corn tortilla chip market. In addition to varieties on offer from Taki's and Doritos, fellow grocery brands like Wegman's and Sprouts throw rolled tortilla chip renditions into the mix, too.
Despite the numerous options, TJ's version lends something unique, a likely contribution to the Hall of Fame success. Opposed to uber-spicy chip alternatives (which can delectably upgrade a fried chicken coating), this snack delivers chili flavors in a more moderate fashion — making a bag a more sensible lunchtime option. Instead, a pleasant lime flavor dominates the palate, lending a zesty-tangy appeal ideal for citrus fans. Texturally, TJ's chips come with an extra-robust thickness and width, landing them closer to a classic bag of tortilla crisps — enjoyable standalone or alongside a dip.
The product encapsulates the grocer's ethos: Merge the adventurous with the comfortable. A bag of the tortilla rolls spices up snacking differently than a classic potato crisp, but won't overwhelm. It's a signature TJ's approach that makes the rolled chip stand out, even opposed to hall-of-famers like the pretzel nuggets and peanut butter cups.