This Fan-Favorite Seafood Restaurant Is Located On Virginia's Longest Pier

Virginia lays claim to a variety of food-related traditions and records, from giving Brunswick stew its origin story to being one of the fried chicken capitals of the world. Plus, its residents have been known to consume the most French fries of any state in the U.S. Adding to its stats, the Commonwealth also houses North America's longest freestanding pier (clocking in at 1,690 feet), and on it sits a seafood restaurant that offers expansive views of the Chesapeake Bay from its dining room and rooftop seating area.

For over two decades, Ocean View Fishing Pier in Norfolk has been serving up appetizers like Ahi tuna bites, crab and artichoke dip, and ceviche, as well as entrees that range from broiled crab cakes and Baja tacos to fresh fish and fried shrimp. It also offers a variety of steamed options, including mussels, Old Bay-seasoned shrimp, and clams. And for those who are trying to satisfy their hunger with something that doesn't come from the sea, there are options like steak, chicken, and salads. Plus, the menu features a diverse drink menu with beer, seltzer, and affordable wines alongside cocktails like crushes and the Painkiller. It also offers its own tongue-in-cheek eponymous Ocean View Martini — a pint of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer served with a dill pickle.