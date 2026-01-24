This Fan-Favorite Seafood Restaurant Is Located On Virginia's Longest Pier
Virginia lays claim to a variety of food-related traditions and records, from giving Brunswick stew its origin story to being one of the fried chicken capitals of the world. Plus, its residents have been known to consume the most French fries of any state in the U.S. Adding to its stats, the Commonwealth also houses North America's longest freestanding pier (clocking in at 1,690 feet), and on it sits a seafood restaurant that offers expansive views of the Chesapeake Bay from its dining room and rooftop seating area.
For over two decades, Ocean View Fishing Pier in Norfolk has been serving up appetizers like Ahi tuna bites, crab and artichoke dip, and ceviche, as well as entrees that range from broiled crab cakes and Baja tacos to fresh fish and fried shrimp. It also offers a variety of steamed options, including mussels, Old Bay-seasoned shrimp, and clams. And for those who are trying to satisfy their hunger with something that doesn't come from the sea, there are options like steak, chicken, and salads. Plus, the menu features a diverse drink menu with beer, seltzer, and affordable wines alongside cocktails like crushes and the Painkiller. It also offers its own tongue-in-cheek eponymous Ocean View Martini — a pint of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer served with a dill pickle.
More on Ocean View Fishing Pier
Enthusiasts of Ocean View Fishing Pier rarely fail to mention the incredible views from the restaurant in their reviews, particularly when seated on the rooftop. But the food and service get shout-outs, too. One remarked on Facebook, "A little piece of Heaven in Ocean View ... Top deck dining is a wonderful place to eat and enjoy music," while another said, "Great treasure of Norfolk, [Virginia]! They have friendly staff, the best rooftop seating with an amazing view and the food is delish!"
In addition to dining, Ocean View Fishing Pier lives up to its name, offering the opportunity to fish or crab off the expansive space. For a little over $10, anglers can gain access to reel in their next big catch. Additionally, it houses a tackle shop for all your bait needs, and it rents out rods and reels as well.
If you're looking to check out the restaurant or want to cast a line off the record-breaking pier, be sure to check the hours. Given its waterfront location and propensity for weather-related issues, the restaurant has been known to close for severe storms. Additionally, workers take a break in the winter, with a closure from late November through February.