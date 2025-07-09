The French Fry Capital Of The US Is An Unexpected State
While National French Fry Day may be celebrated across America every July 11th, there's one state that appreciates the salty side dish more than any other. According to a 2025 survey by Talker Research, commissioned by McCain Foods, the average Virginian eats 21 pounds of french fries every year.
Since the best crispy homemade fries use potatoes from Idaho, it may come as a surprise that the Gem State isn't the french fry capital of the USA. After all, potatoes are Idaho's number three biggest agricultural product, and the vegetable doesn't even appear on Virginia's top five list. Perhaps it's because Virginia has a long history with peanut oil and is home to one of the fried chicken capitals of the world, Gordonsville. Or maybe it's because Thomas Jefferson, the man credited with introducing french fries to America, was from Virginia.
Either way, only three other states, Georgia, Alabama, and Maryland, come close with their citizens eating roughly 20 pounds of fries a year. While quantity may be a major point of competition between the states, things get even more heated when you start factoring in preferences for size, shape, and seasonings. There are plenty of different types of french fries, and each one has found a home in different locations throughout the States.
Different fries for different states
An interesting discovery from Talker's survey found that a vast majority of Americans (72%) agree that the best fries are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Most of the country also agrees that straight-cut, well-seasoned fries are the best overall. That, however, is where the agreements end and the debates begin.
Many folks know about poutine, a classic gravy and cheese curds french fry dish from Canada, so it makes sense that some Northern states eventually developed disco fries — like poutine with an Italian twist. Made with melted cheese and brown gravy, these are a close approximation to poutine that retains some classic American elements. The same way disco fries swapped cheese curds for melted cheese, some Western states like California swapped tortilla chips for fries in many classic nacho recipes. Carne asada fries consist of a bed for french fries covered in freshly grilled beef, guacamole, and sour cream.
While ketchup may be the most popular dipping sauce for most Americans, some states have their own ideas on what to pair with fries. Utah treasures its simple sauce of ketchup and mayonnaise, combining rich dairy with tangy tomato. On the other hand, Delaware, particularly its famous restaurant Thrasher's, prefers a good splash of malt vinegar that soaks into the fries and infuses them with flavor.