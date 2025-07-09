The French Fry Capital Of The US Is An Unexpected State

While National French Fry Day may be celebrated across America every July 11th, there's one state that appreciates the salty side dish more than any other. According to a 2025 survey by Talker Research, commissioned by McCain Foods, the average Virginian eats 21 pounds of french fries every year.

Since the best crispy homemade fries use potatoes from Idaho, it may come as a surprise that the Gem State isn't the french fry capital of the USA. After all, potatoes are Idaho's number three biggest agricultural product, and the vegetable doesn't even appear on Virginia's top five list. Perhaps it's because Virginia has a long history with peanut oil and is home to one of the fried chicken capitals of the world, Gordonsville. Or maybe it's because Thomas Jefferson, the man credited with introducing french fries to America, was from Virginia.

Either way, only three other states, Georgia, Alabama, and Maryland, come close with their citizens eating roughly 20 pounds of fries a year. While quantity may be a major point of competition between the states, things get even more heated when you start factoring in preferences for size, shape, and seasonings. There are plenty of different types of french fries, and each one has found a home in different locations throughout the States.