Take 2 Extra Steps To Transform Grilled Cheese Into A Blissful Breakfast

Grilled cheese can be as simple or complicated as you want, but if you're looking for a new breakfast option, just two easy steps can transform it into an early morning sandwich. By just adding an egg and a bit of maple syrup, you can hit all the best breakfast notes: savory, starchy, and sweet.

If you want to fully assemble your ingredients before browning them in the pan, stick with scrambled eggs. A fried one's yolk might break during assembly or flipping, dripping down the sides and making a gooey, half-burnt mess. For the maple syrup, treat it like you would a sauce and add a light drizzle to the insides of the bread just before cooking, so it doesn't soak through to the other side. As the bread crisps up, it should develop a sturdy enough shell to prevent even the flimsiest bread from growing soggy.

To further prevent a soggy grilled cheese, you'll want to let this sandwich cool on a wire rack. This is especially important if you plan on wrapping it up and eating on the go, as the extra moisture from the eggs might create enough steam to ruin your grilled cheese's texture. The flavors from just egg, maple syrup, and a single type of cheese are delicious enough, but, like all breakfast sandwiches, this recipe is made for customization, so you can get a little wild with new ingredients.