Avoid Soggy Grilled Cheese With One Genius Hack

For some of us, there are only a few food options that make it into the collective list of comfort foods — pizza, pasta, and then there's a perfectly melty grilled cheese sandwich. You can enjoy your grilled cheese with its classic pairing, tomato soup, add some extra ingredients inside, or keep it traditional, the result is still so delicious and satisfying. But all that effort — choosing the right bread, melting the cheese just right, and getting everything perfectly toasty — can be ruined if your sandwich turns soggy the moment it hits the plate. So, how do you ensure your perfect grilled cheese remains perfect? It's simple: You need to elevate the grilled cheese after cooking it, so the steam won't make the once-crispy bread soggy.

If you've ever wondered why your grilled cheese doesn't stay crisp, the culprit is the heat and moisture getting trapped beneath it. If you immediately plate your sandwich, heat will get trapped and create moisture via steam, affecting the bread's texture. Instead, let it rest on a wire rack or any setup that will allow air to circulate, which can prevent said steam from getting trapped and keep the entire sandwich crispy.

If you don't have a wire rack, you can use butter knives or spoons to lift the sandwich from the plate slightly. You can even use a vintage kitchen tool that prevents soggy toast slices. As long as you allow airflow, your bread won't get squidgy and sad.