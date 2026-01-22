One of the most famous exports to come out of Italy is pasta. You've got the classics like spaghetti and penne, to the stuffed varieties such as ravioli and tortellini. Each shape is designed to pair perfectly with different sauces and regional traditions, and one wonderful Sardinian pasta that doesn't get as much love as it deserves is culurgiones, a ravioli-like stuffed pasta.

Sitting off the western coast of Italy, Sardinia is an island famed for its pristine beaches and rugged landscape. It's also well-known for its distinctive food culture, with unique offerings such as malloreddus (Sardinian-style dumplings), the most dangerous cheese in the world, and hosting the rarest pasta in the world. Culurgiones are another example of Sardinia's distinctive food culture. On the Italian mainland, most stuffed pasta is typically filled with ricotta or meat. In contrast, culurgiones are stuffed with mashed potatoes, then mixed with pecorino cheese and fresh mint (though ingredients can vary by region). Further distinguishing culurgiones from other stuffed pasta varieties is their distinctive hand-pleated closure, known as spighitta, meaning "little ear of wheat," which is a nod to the pasta's grain-like appearance.

Unfortunately, culurgiones are much less common in the USA than more popular pasta dishes like Roman-style carbonara or Sicilian pasta alla norma. This is largely because Sardinia is culturally distinct from mainland Italy, with its own unique traditions and language. As a result, Sardinian cuisine is often underrepresented abroad, and mainly exists as its own isolated niche within Italy. With that being said, there are some Sardinian restaurants in the U.S. where you can grab a bite of culurgiones — you'll just have to look a little harder for them.