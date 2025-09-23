This Rare Cheese Is Considered The Most Dangerous In The World

It's rare that someone suggests you eat a dish that is still wriggling. But on the Italian island of Sardinia, there's a delicacy that does just that. Unlike your standard cheeses that are fermented, casu marzu (also known as "rotten cheese" or "maggot cheese") is fostered with the help of live insect larvae from cheese flies (Piophila casei). These maggots burrow into a wheel of traditional sheep's milk cheese, pecorino sardo, digesting its fats and excreting a gooey, creamy texture with an intensely pungent flavor. When served, casu marzu usually still has live maggots at the bottom that have finished consuming the top part. This unusual process may sound like food gone wrong, but to Sardinians, it's a special and time-honored treat.

All of this has earned the cheese a notorious reputation. In 2009, Guinness World Records named casu marzu the most dangerous cheese in the world. Health authorities warned that the live larvae can survive in the human digestive tract, potentially causing intestinal problems. Add to that the fact that the wriggling maggots can leap several inches into the air, sometimes toward your face, and it's easy to see why this cheese has alarmed regulators and the uninducted. All of this means that the commercial sale of casu marzu has officially been banned under European Union regulations — but that doesn't mean some people don't still enjoy it.