Why You'll Probably Regret Adding Textured Walls To Your Kitchen

In the world of design, trends come and go — and tend to come back again. Some kitchen trends are making an exit in 2026, for instance, but, like the various retro kitchen items that made a trendy return in 2025, we're sure they'll be back. One design feature that's back in style is textured walls — but if you elect to add them to your cooking space, odds are you'll regret it.

In an exclusive interview with Food Republic, Dotan Trabulsi, CEO of Optimal Home Remodeling & Design, shed some light on why textured walls are such a bad idea in a kitchen design. "[The] most common texture types for kitchens [are] orange peel, knockdown, light skip trowel, and sometimes Venetian plaster or heavy hand-troweled finishes," he explained. "The textures form valleys that hold grease, steam, and dust — especially around the range and sink — causing darkening and making cleaning a challenge."

In contrast with smooth walls that easily wipe clean, the very details that give textured walls their character also form problematic filth traps across the entire surface. No amount of scrubbing ever seems to fully clean them, and the catch-22 is that rubbing too aggressively can damage the texturing. "My suggestion is to add character where you don't cook, and keep anything near heat, water, and grease as smooth and wipeable as possible," Trabulsi advised.

While smooth walls are a lower-maintenance option, they also give a higher-end look to a space. However, they come at a higher price point to match, which is one reason some choose not to install them.