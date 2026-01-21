What Big Brand Is Behind Walmart's Great Value Butter?
Walmart is undoubtedly known for being one of the most affordable grocery stores in the United States, and its private label products, like the fan-favorite Great Value Curry Spice and the taste tester-approved Marketside Apple Pie, are at least partially responsible for keeping shoppers' grocery bills lower than they may be at competitors' markets. Private labeling is a common practice in which retailers sell a product manufactured by another (sometimes well-known) maker but sold under the store's own brand name. Most often, packaging doesn't explicitly reveal the company behind the dupe, but in the case of Great Value butter, an error in production may have done just that. In April of 2025, one TikTokker took to the app to share their experience of allegedly purchasing Land O Lakes butter only to find Great Value-labeled sticks inside the box once they returned home.
Edit to add: yes I understand we shouldn't be shopping at Walmart, yes I know there are better brands of butter out there, yes I know I should have shown ALL sides of the box, but I'm not a content creator and I was just making dinner for family and friends. Perhaps SOMEONE switched the product but it was not me. Just a funny occurrence at my summer home in good old Payson Arizona!
However, a couple of years beforehand, a Redditor posted a photo featuring four sticks of butter, three of which were wrapped with Great Value's brand logo while the fourth was labeled as Blue Bonnet. Titled "A blue bunny stick in my great value pack of butter," (and corrected by the original poster to "Blue Bonnet" in the comment thread), the post seems to indicate the possibility that Walmart's Great Value butter is actually made by Conagra Foodservice, which owns the Blue Bonnet brand.
Which brand does make Walmart's Great Value butter?
While it's possible that Walmart's Great Value butter is made by another producer, it seems less than likely that it would be linked to Blue Bonnet. First, Blue Bonnet is a vegetable oil spread (though it was still rated as one of the least favorite butters in a taste test) with an ingredient list and nutrition profile that bear no resemblance to Great Value Butter. Additionally, while Conagra is the parent company of a long list of well-known companies (including Blue Bonnet), none of them appear to produce butter. The closest it comes is Parkay and Fleischmann's, also made with vegetable oil.
So is Land O Lakes the behind-the-scenes maker of Great Value butter? It's not entirely possible to say, but in addition to the TikToker's claims, it has also been suggested that the two brands' packaging is similar. Additionally, both boast using sweet cream and the macros, as well as the sodium and cholesterol, are identical on the labels. Meanwhile, one former Land O Lakes employee chimed in on Reddit to confirm that the company does produce butter for store brands, writing, "I worked at Land O Lakes. Fun fact: most of the 'store brands' you buy [are] made by [Land O Lakes] ... It is THE EXACT same butter, no changes in ingredients." While the commenter did not include Walmart as one of the known retailers that sell Land O Lakes butter under its private label, it's another hint that the company may be responsible for making the lower-cost variety sold at stores.