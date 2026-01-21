What Big Brand Is Behind Walmart's Great Value Butter?

While it's possible that Walmart's Great Value butter is made by another producer, it seems less than likely that it would be linked to Blue Bonnet. First, Blue Bonnet is a vegetable oil spread (though it was still rated as one of the least favorite butters in a taste test) with an ingredient list and nutrition profile that bear no resemblance to Great Value Butter. Additionally, while Conagra is the parent company of a long list of well-known companies (including Blue Bonnet), none of them appear to produce butter. The closest it comes is Parkay and Fleischmann's, also made with vegetable oil.

So is Land O Lakes the behind-the-scenes maker of Great Value butter? It's not entirely possible to say, but in addition to the TikToker's claims, it has also been suggested that the two brands' packaging is similar. Additionally, both boast using sweet cream and the macros, as well as the sodium and cholesterol, are identical on the labels. Meanwhile, one former Land O Lakes employee chimed in on Reddit to confirm that the company does produce butter for store brands, writing, "I worked at Land O Lakes. Fun fact: most of the 'store brands' you buy [are] made by [Land O Lakes] ... It is THE EXACT same butter, no changes in ingredients." While the commenter did not include Walmart as one of the known retailers that sell Land O Lakes butter under its private label, it's another hint that the company may be responsible for making the lower-cost variety sold at stores.