The Grocery Store Apple Pie That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

The phrase "easy as pie" is certainly misleading. Pie is easy to eat, of course, but it's not always so easy to make. There are lots of ways to mess up an apple pie, which is perhaps why so many home cooks don't even try. Luckily, various brands of readymade pies sit all prettied up and ready for the taking at grocery stores everywhere. To figure out which among them were good enough to take home and serve to your loved ones, Food Republic tried and ranked seven grocery store apple pies. Even our taste tester was surprised to discover that the cream of the crop hailed from the Walmart bakery, beating out even Marie Callender's.

It turns out Marketside Apple Caramel Pie is not only one of the best Walmart fall bakery items, but it's the very best among all its apple pie peers. Our taste tester found the structure of the pie to be reminiscent of a homemade version, and it had a tasty caramel flavor, thanks to a nice sauce drizzle on the top. This pie tasted as good as it looked, making it a perfect candidate to pick up on your way home when you don't have the time, skill, or inclination to make one from scratch.

It's no wonder this pie is so sweetly tasty as it doesn't skimp on the filling. After all, apples are the first ingredient, meaning they make the bulk of the pie. The creators of the dessert definitely didn't skimp on giving it its top-ranking taste — a dash of cinnamon and a burst of lemon juice add depth and brightness to this filling. Available in 8-inch and 10-inch sizes, the pie is ready to serve straight out of the box, or it can be warmed for a fresh-from-the-oven effect.