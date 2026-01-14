TikTok Was Skeptical About This Single Leaf Salad In Santa Monica

While Italy might be the best country for fine dining (at least according to Guy Fieri), the United States is no stranger to that culinary category either. However, if you're not used to eating in high-end establishments, the experience can be kind of strange at first. There are a bunch of bizarre etiquette rules you should be aware of, first off. There is also the cuisine itself. In an age when chefs create food to express their creativity, some plates can leave you scratching your head. Case in point? A single leaf salad at Santa Monica eatery Seline, just one of 15 to 18 courses in its seasonal tasting menu.

@thediningdolls This single leaf is the best salad I've had in my life at 📍Seline restaurant in Santa Monica ♬ original sound – Rostislava Garofano

One content creator on TikTok visited the restaurant and tried it, calling it the "best salad I've had in my life." It consists of a single wild mustard green leaf, dipped in passionfruit juice, and then dunked in a vat of what is presumably liquid nitrogen for a quick freeze, with a finishing sprinkle of ginger sugar. But despite the taster's glowing review, the comment section on this video was not, as it happens, eating it up. "I'm sorry it's beautiful but acting like a single leaf is delicious is hilarious," one commenter posted. Another responded, saying that they feel like chefs make dishes like this to see if people can be tricked into trying them. A third remarked jokingly, "You can't legally call that a salad," followed by police car emojis.