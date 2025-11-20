You'll Find The World's Largest Checkers In This Florida City
Orlando, Florida, has been heralded as one of the best foodie cities in America. Beyond its theme park reputation, it boasts notable culinary landmarks. It is home to The Boathouse at Disney Springs, one of the busiest restaurants in the United States, and also hosts the world's largest McDonald's, which spans a staggering 19,000 square feet. Literally right across the street from that gigantic Mickey D's is a Checkers fast-food restaurant that is, according to a sign over the ordering counter, the world's biggest among the company's 700-plus locations.
This Orlando Checkers is one of the few branches of the chain that actually has a dining room — the majority of the company's restaurants only serve food via delivery, drive-thru, and walk-up windows. Not only does this location feature expansive dine-in facilities (including both indoor and patio seating), but there's also a well-stocked arcade. The decor pays homage to old-fashioned U.S. diners, with classic characters like Betty Boop, Popeye, and Olive Oyl featured in wall murals.
As of October 2025, there are nine Checkers locations in Orlando. If you want to visit the world's biggest, it's located at 6908 Sand Lake Road, just off the city's famed International Drive — an 11-mile business strip along which can be found top attractions like Universal Studios Florida and SeaWorld. While a visit to any of the others will get you the same french fries and scrumptious burgers, only this one offers a huge dining room to enjoy them in.
The unique restaurant model of Checkers and Rally's
If the name Checkers makes you scratch your head, you might know the restaurant by another name. It's one half of a unique double franchise known as Checkers & Rally's. Some cities have Checkers locations while others have Rally's restaurants — but they are the exact same thing, sharing the same menu and service concept. The union of the two fast-food brands took place in 1999, when Rally's was acquired by Checkers. Rally's was a well-established name in its markets, so its branding was retained after the acquisition.
The reason the chain, by and large, doesn't have dining rooms — making the Orlando location truly unique — is that it operates on a streamlined premise. The company pioneered a business model that facilitates lower overhead by eliminating dine-in options and offering a more simplified menu than its competitors. The average Checkers & Rally's building is between 570 and 1,010 square feet and is much less expensive to construct than mainstream fast food restaurants. Having smaller facilities also enables Checkers & Rally's to place new restaurants on sites that larger restaurants can't even consider. In the case of the Sand Lake Road restaurant, though, keeping things small obviously wasn't on the agenda!