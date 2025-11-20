You'll Find The World's Largest Checkers In This Florida City

Orlando, Florida, has been heralded as one of the best foodie cities in America. Beyond its theme park reputation, it boasts notable culinary landmarks. It is home to The Boathouse at Disney Springs, one of the busiest restaurants in the United States, and also hosts the world's largest McDonald's, which spans a staggering 19,000 square feet. Literally right across the street from that gigantic Mickey D's is a Checkers fast-food restaurant that is, according to a sign over the ordering counter, the world's biggest among the company's 700-plus locations.

This Orlando Checkers is one of the few branches of the chain that actually has a dining room — the majority of the company's restaurants only serve food via delivery, drive-thru, and walk-up windows. Not only does this location feature expansive dine-in facilities (including both indoor and patio seating), but there's also a well-stocked arcade. The decor pays homage to old-fashioned U.S. diners, with classic characters like Betty Boop, Popeye, and Olive Oyl featured in wall murals.

As of October 2025, there are nine Checkers locations in Orlando. If you want to visit the world's biggest, it's located at 6908 Sand Lake Road, just off the city's famed International Drive — an 11-mile business strip along which can be found top attractions like Universal Studios Florida and SeaWorld. While a visit to any of the others will get you the same french fries and scrumptious burgers, only this one offers a huge dining room to enjoy them in.