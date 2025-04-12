The State With The Most Aldi Stores Isn't New York Or California
Aldi is one of the fastest-growing grocery store chains in the United States, known for its incredibly cheap prices on food items and fast-selling weekly Aldi Finds. The grocer's popularity has grown so much, that people in states without a single store (like Colorado) begging for just one. Other states, however, are fortunate enough to have many, many store locations to choose from — Chicago, Illinois actually has a whopping 32 Aldi locations as of 2025. Illinois, on the whole, ranks second when it comes to the highest amount of stores per state, with 215 locations. This makes sense, since the company's U.S. operations are based in Batavia. However, state with the most Aldi locations likely isn't what you might expect, like California, New York, or even Texas — it's actually Florida, home to 228 Aldi locations.
The reason for so much expansion in this area is likely that Aldi, much like Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," wants to "be where the people are." Florida's population has actually experienced exponential growth in recent years, gaining nearly 3 million people between 2014 and 2022 alone, per USA Facts. The United States Census Bureau reported that the state is the third most populous in the country as of late 2024, behind Texas and California – clearly, Aldi's U.S. CEO, Jason Hart, is making hay while the sun shines in the Sunshine state.
Aldi has plans for further expansion in Florida
In March 2024, Aldi made headlines when it purchased the Florida-based grocery store chain Winn-Dixie, and announced it had plans to convert some of the 400 stores into Aldi supermarkets — just one of a few big changes for the chain in 2024. While Aldi did recently sell its Winn-Dixie acquisition to a group of private investors, it will nonetheless continue to convert stores slated for change into Aldi locations as planned, likely through 2027.
In addition to these conversions, Aldi is also constructing brand new stores in Florida, including a location in Port St. Lucie, a location set to open in early 2025, that will mark the sixth Aldi location in that county and eighth along the Treasure Coast of Florida. Aldi also announced its major expansion plan through 2028, during which time the grocery chain intends to open 800 new stores nationwide. Given it's popularity amongst residents and large number of stores already, it is very likely that Florida will continue to host new Aldi locations, whether it be Winn-Dixie converts or new constructions.