McDonald's Fans Still Crave This Discontinued '90s Tex-Mex Menu Item

Most people know McDonald's for its gloriously greasy fries, Big Macs, and nuggets. There are also some beloved items that were discontinued, like the famous Szechuan sauce or McSkillet Burrito. Another missed offering dates back to the 1990s, when the fast food giant briefly experimented with Tex-Mex cuisine. One selection from this era that continues to stir up nostalgia among fans is the short-lived chicken fajitas.

In an effort to crack the Mexican food market, McDonald's introduced the chicken fajitas alongside the breakfast burrito in the early 1990s. The item featured grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, cheese, and tomato wrapped in a soft tortilla, with picante sauce offered on the side. It's not only the fajitas we miss — it's the 1990s prices, too. Back in the day, a single fajita would set you back just $0.99. To put that into perspective, in 2026, McDonald's — iconic — apple slices cost $1.39 in some locations, while some of McDonald's most expensive items can cost over $15.

The fajitas were released as a limited-time offering, and while their traditional flavor was debatable, they quickly developed a cult following. Many fans were disappointed when their brief run came to an end, and by the late 1990s, the fajitas had completely vanished from McDonald's menus. Today, the Tex-Mex category is comfortably ruled by Taco Bell and Chipotle. Nevertheless, fans who remember this blink-and-you-missed-it menu item are desperate for it to make a comeback.