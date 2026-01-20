McDonald's Fans Still Crave This Discontinued '90s Tex-Mex Menu Item
Most people know McDonald's for its gloriously greasy fries, Big Macs, and nuggets. There are also some beloved items that were discontinued, like the famous Szechuan sauce or McSkillet Burrito. Another missed offering dates back to the 1990s, when the fast food giant briefly experimented with Tex-Mex cuisine. One selection from this era that continues to stir up nostalgia among fans is the short-lived chicken fajitas.
In an effort to crack the Mexican food market, McDonald's introduced the chicken fajitas alongside the breakfast burrito in the early 1990s. The item featured grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, cheese, and tomato wrapped in a soft tortilla, with picante sauce offered on the side. It's not only the fajitas we miss — it's the 1990s prices, too. Back in the day, a single fajita would set you back just $0.99. To put that into perspective, in 2026, McDonald's — iconic — apple slices cost $1.39 in some locations, while some of McDonald's most expensive items can cost over $15.
The fajitas were released as a limited-time offering, and while their traditional flavor was debatable, they quickly developed a cult following. Many fans were disappointed when their brief run came to an end, and by the late 1990s, the fajitas had completely vanished from McDonald's menus. Today, the Tex-Mex category is comfortably ruled by Taco Bell and Chipotle. Nevertheless, fans who remember this blink-and-you-missed-it menu item are desperate for it to make a comeback.
Fans have petitioned for the return of the chicken fajitas
When you fall for a menu item only to watch it disappear, it can feel like a small heartbreak, so it's no surprise that there are many petitions calling for the return of discontinued fast food favorites, and McDonald's chicken fajitas are no exception. More than two decades after they vanished from menus, a Change.org petition calling for their return to the U.S. market still exists. It may have gathered just 57 signatures, but the fact that anyone at all is still rallying for an item left behind in the early 1990s speaks volumes about its impact.
While some want the chicken fajitas back, others appear to hold opposing views. "They were something alright," one Redditor wrote. "Not sure [they were] 'amazing.'" Another Redditor who claims to be a former employee wrote that in the final days of the fajitas, they were so undersold that their shift manager allowed them to eat "as many as I wanted without charging" — so it's probable that a lack of demand was what struck them from the menu.
Although the days of the chicken fajita are long gone in the United States, you can find a similar yet different rendition of it in the U.K. and Ireland. Over there, you'll find the Fajita Chicken One, which features crispy chicken, creamy fajita sauce, tomato salsa, onion, cheese, and lettuce in a toasted tortilla wrap. While it's available daily, it is featured as the Wrap of the Day specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, so fans often time their visits to those days to snag a discounted price.