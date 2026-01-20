The Comforting Way Andrew Zimmern Makes Hot Chocolate
Extra sweet additions elevate hot chocolate to next-level decadence, but when it comes to the ultimate cup of cocoa, Andrew Zimmern looks to tradition. His recipe uses a combination of classic spices and Mexican chocolate to create a sweet drink that thoroughly warms the body and soul.
After bringing milk to a gentle simmer, Zimmern adds half a teaspoon of almond extract and half a vanilla bean to create a base flavor. Once they've properly infused the milk, he adds a couple pinches of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cayenne. The key to this combination of spices is creating a comprehensively warm flavor palate. While cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice are some of the best spices for mulled wine, they also pair well with richer, full-fat milk to create something just as comforting and homey. By introducing just a little cayenne to a quart of milk, Zimmern also gets enough capsaicin to warm the tongue without overwhelming other flavors.
Mexican hot chocolate's distinctly homey flavor makes all these elements work. Manufacturers roast the cocoa beans to give it a distinct aroma, and its graininess from natural sugars gives it a rustic sweetness that other varieties can't imitate. Zimmern recommends using about 10 ounces of chocolate per quart of milk, giving you plenty of cocoa taste.
Customize Andrew Zimmern's recipe to your preferences
Whether you're looking to change the texture or amp up the flavor of your drink, hot chocolate is easy to customize. For example, Mexican hot chocolate typically has more cocoa than sugar — especially compared to American and European varieties — which gives you room to add sweeteners or unique flavorings. You can even transform the mouthfeel with a few commonplace kitchen tools.
If you want a sweeter hot chocolate, it's hard to beat classic whipped cream. This is especially helpful for those who find Andrew Zimmern's recipe too intense and want to mellow it out. But if you enjoy the richness and just want to up the sweetness, try using more flavorful sugars like turbinado or dark brown sugar. These contribute to a homey, comforting character more than traditional white sugars and melt easily after a couple minutes of heat exposure.
Powdered spices may interfere with the texture of your hot chocolate, even when thoroughly whisked. While you can always opt for whole spices, it's difficult to get the measurements exactly right, and simmering milk long enough to draw out those flavors requires careful attention to prevent scorching. Instead, lean into one of the things that make Mexican hot chocolate so great: froth! Whether with a blender, electric egg beater, or immersion blender, Mexican hot chocolate froths up beautifully, and the additional agitation helps incorporate powdered spices and prevents them from just floating to the surface.