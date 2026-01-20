The Comforting Way Andrew Zimmern Makes Hot Chocolate

Extra sweet additions elevate hot chocolate to next-level decadence, but when it comes to the ultimate cup of cocoa, Andrew Zimmern looks to tradition. His recipe uses a combination of classic spices and Mexican chocolate to create a sweet drink that thoroughly warms the body and soul.

After bringing milk to a gentle simmer, Zimmern adds half a teaspoon of almond extract and half a vanilla bean to create a base flavor. Once they've properly infused the milk, he adds a couple pinches of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cayenne. The key to this combination of spices is creating a comprehensively warm flavor palate. While cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice are some of the best spices for mulled wine, they also pair well with richer, full-fat milk to create something just as comforting and homey. By introducing just a little cayenne to a quart of milk, Zimmern also gets enough capsaicin to warm the tongue without overwhelming other flavors.

Mexican hot chocolate's distinctly homey flavor makes all these elements work. Manufacturers roast the cocoa beans to give it a distinct aroma, and its graininess from natural sugars gives it a rustic sweetness that other varieties can't imitate. Zimmern recommends using about 10 ounces of chocolate per quart of milk, giving you plenty of cocoa taste.