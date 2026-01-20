Why Does Crown Roast Have White Paper Hats On It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between their beautiful coloring, crusts of seasonings, and eye-catching size, most roasts are naturally sensational enough to dominate a dinner table. However, while crown roasts are not above a little dressing up, those little white paper hats are just as much for function as they are for form.

A romantic alternative to steak, crown roasts are formed by taking one or two racks of ribs, typically either pork or lamb, and tying them into a circle before roasting. This gives it its characteristic "crown shape," but the true royalty of this dish comes from the manchettes, paper coverings similar to a tiny chef's hat. It rose to popularity during the Victorian era, fell out of vogue for a time, then saw a resurgence in the 1990s, but always with its characteristic trimming. Not only did manchettes impart extra elegance to the main course, but they also allowed diners to hold the bone of an individual chop after carving without dirtying their fingers.

Most cuts for this dish come "frenched," meaning someone removed all the tissue from the thinnest end of the bone, leaving a lollipop of meat at the other. While this already made eating or selecting your portion by hand simple, Victorian-era diners were not known for turning their noses up at a bit of added nobility. Crown roasts are surprisingly easy to make for how beautiful they are, and the only real difficulty is in getting the ribs to form and hold a perfect shape.