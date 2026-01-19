The Filling Midwest Comfort Food That's Perfect For Cold Weather

Typically hearty and casual, old-school Midwestern foods satiate with unique charm. Offerings run the gamut from dense casseroles to distinctive pizza styles, but sandwiches comprise an especially cherished category. After all, two pieces of bread can contain a world of wonders — just take a look at the dish called hot beef.

Popular in both Dakotas as well as Minnesota, the sandwich incorporates either pot roast or roast beef, smothers the meat in a rich brown gravy, and adds a serving of creamy mashed potatoes for good measure. Think of a traditional English Sunday roast, but reassembled into leftover form. The two slices of white bread lend the dish a casual sandwich appearance, but truthfully, this is a fork-and-knife affair.

Add up such elements, and hot beef — also called a roast beef commercial in South Dakota and southern Minnesota — is the type of heavy meal meant for cold weather. Originally, the commercial moniker likely started in reference to traveling salesmen, who'd enjoy the meal on the go. Nowadays, Midwestern residents still trek to their favored diners and dig into the rich creation. The best renditions come piping hot, made from scratch, and tender, ready to nourish whenever the days are short.