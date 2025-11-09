What A Traditional English Sunday Roast Menu Looks Like
Britain has earned a rather unfair reputation for its food over the years — it isn't all jellied eels and stargazy pie, crowned with sardines, after all. If given a chance, you'll find that British food is surprisingly delicious, from a classic English breakfast to the simply irresistible beans on toast. Another example of peak British cuisine is the classic Sunday roast, a beloved tradition that can be traced back to the Medieval ages, which is — you guessed it — enjoyed on Sundays. To uncover what makes up this quintessentially British dish, Food Republic spoke with chef Lukasz Toborek, Head Chef at Poptop Parties.
According to Toborek, roasted meat is the focal point of any Sunday roast. "Each meat brings its own character to the table: rich and hearty beef, tender lamb, juicy chicken, or crispy, flavorful pork," he explained. Traditionally, a tender cut of beef is the most common and widely available choice, but modern gastropubs have expanded the offerings with creative variations, from pork belly with crackling skin to fusion-style roasts that reflect Britain's melting-pot of food culture, such as an Indian-inspired Sunday roast featuring masala chicken or lamb shank. "Specific condiments also play their part: apple sauce and crackling are inseparable from roast pork, while mint sauce perfectly complements roast lamb," Toborek added. And of course, you can't order beef without horseradish and spicy English mustard.
"It's hard to imagine a roast without fluffy roast potatoes, roasted vegetables, cauliflower cheese, plenty of gravy, and of course, a Yorkshire pudding," Toborek added. "The choice of vegetables often changes with the seasons — from roasted carrots and parsnips in colder months to peas, Brussels sprouts, leeks, cabbage, or even cavolo nero when they're in season."
Regional variations of the Sunday roast
The United Kingdom may be small, but just as its accents vary from town to town, so does its food. Each region brings its own twist to beloved traditions, but at the heart of a Sunday roast, "it's about family, comfort, and connection," Lukasz Toborek told us. "It's one of the few times people are forced to slow down, gather, and actually talk over a hearty meal."
"It all begins in Yorkshire, where the dish is practically built around the Yorkshire pudding itself — not the other way around," Toborek explained. Yorkshire puddings are among Britain's most cherished culinary icons. As simple as they are satisfying, they're made by mixing flour, eggs, salt, and milk, then pouring the batter into a bun tray with hot oil before baking. The result is a golden, crispy exterior with a soft, pillow center that is the perfect vessel for rich gravy. Alongside being a must-have in a Sunday roast, Yorkshire puddings also appear in other British classics like toad in the hole, and are an essential component of any Christmas-day lunch.
Across the rest of the U.K., variations of meat emerge depending on regional history and local produce. In Wales, for example, Toborek notes that lamb takes center stage — a nod to its long-standing reputation as a hub of sheep farming. Meanwhile, in coastal towns, "A perfectly cooked Dover sole or other local fish might replace the usual meats," he added. Other classic examples of beloved British fish that would also go well in a seafood-inspired Sunday roast are fish and chip staples like cod, haddock, or the lesser-used but equally delicious pollock.