What A Traditional English Sunday Roast Menu Looks Like

Britain has earned a rather unfair reputation for its food over the years — it isn't all jellied eels and stargazy pie, crowned with sardines, after all. If given a chance, you'll find that British food is surprisingly delicious, from a classic English breakfast to the simply irresistible beans on toast. Another example of peak British cuisine is the classic Sunday roast, a beloved tradition that can be traced back to the Medieval ages, which is — you guessed it — enjoyed on Sundays. To uncover what makes up this quintessentially British dish, Food Republic spoke with chef Lukasz Toborek, Head Chef at Poptop Parties.

According to Toborek, roasted meat is the focal point of any Sunday roast. "Each meat brings its own character to the table: rich and hearty beef, tender lamb, juicy chicken, or crispy, flavorful pork," he explained. Traditionally, a tender cut of beef is the most common and widely available choice, but modern gastropubs have expanded the offerings with creative variations, from pork belly with crackling skin to fusion-style roasts that reflect Britain's melting-pot of food culture, such as an Indian-inspired Sunday roast featuring masala chicken or lamb shank. "Specific condiments also play their part: apple sauce and crackling are inseparable from roast pork, while mint sauce perfectly complements roast lamb," Toborek added. And of course, you can't order beef without horseradish and spicy English mustard.

"It's hard to imagine a roast without fluffy roast potatoes, roasted vegetables, cauliflower cheese, plenty of gravy, and of course, a Yorkshire pudding," Toborek added. "The choice of vegetables often changes with the seasons — from roasted carrots and parsnips in colder months to peas, Brussels sprouts, leeks, cabbage, or even cavolo nero when they're in season."