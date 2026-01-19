Costco Sells More Hot Dogs Than This Glizzy-Loving Major League Sport

Costco entices customers for many reasons, with a not-so-secret selling point being the food court. Here, you'll find the beloved chicken bake, whole and sliced pizza, ice cream, as well as the iconic (and cheap) hot dog meal. Available since 1984, Costco's CFO has vowed to keep this time-tested frank-and-soda combo a permanent $1.50 fixture — so it's no surprise the retailer sells heaps of the food.

According to BizJournals, Costco sold just short of 200 million hot dogs in 2023, even exceeding rotisserie chicken sales that year. To put such a figure into perspective, Major League Baseball fans ate approximately 19 million glizzies in 2022 (per National Hot Dog and Sausage Council). For a sport with longtime strong ties to food, that's a hard-to-comprehend gap.

After all, some 71 million fans attended major league baseball games over the course of the 2024 season (per MLB), and they chowed down on the dogs: Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium alone averages a quantity of 2.5 million per season (per NHDSC). For a stadium with a capacity of over 55,000 people, that's quite a turnover of links. Still, Costco throws out a pace even the baseball league can't keep up with. Combine more than 70 million American Costco card members with more than 600 locations in the U.S. — most of which sell hot dogs day in and day out — and you get a tally in the hundreds of millions.