Leftover Pot Roast Was The Star Of This 1950s Salad
Keep an open mind, and you can meld together many unusual salad ingredients. With a binder like mayo, even leftovers can yield a mouthwatering appetizer — just take a look at a 1950s beef salad. This savory dish calls for the previous day's slow-cooked meat, be it tender remnant bites from a simple slow cooker pot roast or an uneaten chunk of roast beef. The meat is finely cubed or, ideally, hand-ground, then bound with a creamy dressing composed of mayo or a sweet dash of Miracle Whip. Chopped dill pickles or relish imbue a tangy flavor contrast, while minced onions and celery add textural intrigue.
Mixed all together, the dish takes on an oh-so-comforting beige color, but don't let visual indicators serve as a deterrent — the beef salad tastes delicious. Plus, the food is satiating, inoffensive, and portable, which lands it among the most beloved 1950s old-school picnic foods. Just imagine laying out a blanket, broadcasting some rock 'n' roll, and spooning out the beef salad onto crackers or slices of bread. The meaty creation lends a distinct kind of appeal, overflowing with old-timey charm.
Cleverly integrate leftover beef into various salads
If a beef-pickle-mayo trio doesn't entice, look into other ways to craft a leftover meat salad. If you have ample leftover pot roast, consider marinating the meat in a dressing and serving it as a side. A classic mustard-vinegar-olive oil vinaigrette plays beautifully with the beef's flavors, with the robust palate welcoming pungent additions like raw garlic, onions, olives, or capers. Let it all mingle in the fridge for around an hour, then serve alongside a creamy canvas — say, your favorite type of potato salad or a batch of coleslaw.
Alternatively, just a little pot roast or roast beef goes a long way in enhancing leafy greens with savory flavors. The tender beef tastes delicious cold, especially when minced into small bite-size pieces. Integrate further textural playfulness via ingredients like avocado, bites of cherry tomatoes, pickles, or olives, then serve on a bed of sturdy leafy greens — say spinach, kale, or arugula. Use a tangy or creamy dressing of your choosing, and enjoy; meat leftovers are a great way to beef up a salad.