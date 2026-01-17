Oatmeal Vs Grits: Which Breakfast Food Packs More Protein?

There are plenty of unexpected ways to pack in your proteins, and it's not just the regular suspects like chicken breast or eggs. You can find serious protein gains in all kinds of foods, from non-meat options like legumes and tofu, to everyday breakfast staples sitting in your pantry, like oats or grits. But which one of these classic morning favorites delivers more? If oats are your go-to pick-me-up, you'll be glad to know they pack considerably more protein than grits.

Your body needs protein to function; it's the essential building block for building and repairing tissues, and keeping you full and energized throughout the day. According to the USDA, 1 cup of plain, cooked oatmeal made with water contains about 5.3 grams of protein. That's almost double the protein found in grits, which provide only 2.86 grams per cup (via the USDA). While neither is comparable to super high-protein options like meat or dairy, they're both great options to add a bit more nutritional value early in the day.

Oats contain protein that's largely derived from avenalin – a storage protein responsible for supplying nutrients during germination. They're also naturally high in carbohydrates and fiber, making them extremely nutritionally well-rounded. Grits, on the other hand, are made from coarsely ground corn that's boiled in water and milk until thick and creamy. If you're from the American South, you're probably already familiar with this comforting staple. For everyone else, grits are similar in texture and preparation to Italian polenta, but more coarse. Their relatively modest protein content comes from what remains of the corn kernel after processing, but much of the grain's original nutrition is stripped away (especially if you get the instant type).