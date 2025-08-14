Chicken Vs Eggs: Which Has More Protein?

Protein plays an important role in the body. It's a fundamental macronutrient involved in nearly every biological process: It helps build muscle, repairs damaged tissue, fuels metabolic functions, and supports immune health. When it comes to protein powerhouses, chicken and eggs often go head-to-head. Both are well-known for their rich nutrient profiles, affordability, wide availability, and versatility in the kitchen. But when it comes down to the numbers, which one actually delivers more of the macronutrient?

The clear winner is chicken. Per 100 grams, a raw skinless chicken breast contains approximately 22.5 grams of protein, while the same amount of eggs offers only 12.4 grams. If you're aiming to meet high protein goals — whether for muscle growth, workout recovery, or simply as part of your preferred diet — chicken is a reliable go-to. That said, don't discount eggs. Considering their small size, they still provide plenty of protein, along with other essential vitamins and nutrients such as vitamin D, B12, and healthy fats. Eggs remain a nutrient-rich choice, but in terms of sheer protein per gram, chicken takes the crown.