Delicious American Chinese food is a storied culinary genre, tracing back over 150 years to the mid-19th century. A style of cooking founded primarily by immigrants from China's Southern Canton province, the cuisine's earliest restaurants appeared throughout the Bay Area. A few decades later, Chinese food also achieved prominence in New York City, with hundreds of restaurants opening during the first decades of the 20th century. Yet the oldest still-operating eatery from this formative period doesn't reside in a coastal hub, but rather Butte, Montana.

Sounds a bit afield, right? Well, the 1911-opened Pekin Noodle Parlor isn't a random one-off Chinese eatery, but rather a relic of a prior prominent period. Like the San Francisco area, the mountain town attracted thousands of Chinese immigrants due to a Gold Rush, which started in the 1860s. Pekin Noodle Parlor founder Tam Kwong Yee – great-great-grandfather of the current owner — also arrived in the area from Guangzhou, China, after some time in San Francisco.

By the 1910s, the town already featured a bustling Chinatown area. Pekin Noodle Parlor's building was part of the action, first functioning as a gambling hall, and later as a medicinal shop, with the restaurant later expanded on the second floor. Right upon opening, Pekin Noodle Parlor served now iconic foods like chop suey and chow mein, noodles and more, accompanied by booze for hard-working miners. As the oldest surviving American Chinese restaurant, Pekin Noodle Parlor remains a foundational outlet of the tasty cuisine.